The recent hot, dry weather could result in short-term drought damage to trees. If these dry conditions continue, there could be long-term consequences to trees and other plants.
Typically, when dry conditions prevail, trees begin to lose more water than they take in. This water loss is mainly through the stomata of the leaves and is part of photosynthesis, the process by which trees obtain energy from the sun. When water becomes scarce, the tree will slow its energy production down and close its stomata to conserve water, allowing the tree to live off its energy reserves.
Short-term effects of drought include a limp appearance to the leaf and scorching of the margins. As drought continues, hormones build up in leaves, resulting in premature coloration, winter bud development and early leaf fall. Some plants, like tulip poplar, are very sensitive to drought, and many open-grown poplars could begin to display yellow leaves.
As the dry conditions continue, trees are unable to obtain and store the energy they need; as a result their growth and vigor decreases. The lack of water in the ground also causes the small fibrous feeder roots to die back, which further affects tree health since these roots extract the water and nutrients that a tree needs to survive.
Trees under drought stress begin to emit volatile oils that attract insect pests such as borers, which can cause a lot of additional harm. Some of the more common borers that are attracted to trees under stress are pine bark beetles, bronze birch borer, dogwood borer, ambrosia beetle and greater peach tree borer — all of which can have fatal consequences to trees. As if that weren’t enough, a weakened tree is less able to produce natural insect and disease repellents like oleoresins, tannins and alkaloids that would ward off these pests. The result is that the tree’s defenses are weakened and they are more vulnerable to attack. Drought-weakened trees are more susceptible to cankers, root rots and wilting diseases. Some of the more common diseases that can be the result of drought include bacterial leaf scorch, oak decline and nectria canker.
The combined effect of energy loss, root damage and insect or disease attack can mean dieback of branches, of entire sections of the tree, or even the demise of the tree.
The last couple of years have been pretty favorable for trees, in general. If rain resumes, trees should be easily able to weather these early dry conditions. Newly planted trees are more susceptible to drought since many of their feeder roots were cut during transplanting, so it is a good idea to water them if we experience prolonged periods (two weeks or more) without any significant rain.
