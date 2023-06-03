Drought Monitor June

Maryland drought monitor conditions as of June 1.

The recent hot, dry weather could result in short-term drought damage to trees. If these dry conditions continue, there could be long-term consequences to trees and other plants.

Typically, when dry conditions prevail, trees begin to lose more water than they take in. This water loss is mainly through the stomata of the leaves and is part of photosynthesis, the process by which trees obtain energy from the sun. When water becomes scarce, the tree will slow its energy production down and close its stomata to conserve water, allowing the tree to live off its energy reserves.

