Solaxe

The Solaxe apple training system during the first four years has provided a bigger and juicier harvest.

Fruit trees are usually pruned in late winter, right around now, to adjust the tree’s structure. Summer pruning can also be done, but this is typically used to control or slow down growth. Removing dead, diseased, or dying branches can be done at any time of the year.

Some fruit tree pruning and training innovations have increased the quality, size, and quantity of fruit. Some techniques also keep the trees more compact for easier harvest. One of these, which is especially popular for all types of apple trees, is what’s known as the “Solaxe training system.” It is similar to how very old fruit trees are managed, by opening the center.

