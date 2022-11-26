wintercreeper

Winter creeper euonymus is a perennial plant that grows as a groundcover, climbing vine, or sprawling shrub.

During the late fall, it is easier to spot and remove invasive, exotic plants on the landscape. Many are the plants that still have green foliage. (Not counting evergreen natives.) Actively growing late into the season is one way these opportunistic species are able to outcompete their neighbors. Invasive plants also produce a lot of seed, usually at an early age, and this seed stays viable in the soil for longer periods of time than their native counterparts. This seed production strategy helps ensure that invasives can quickly spread when circumstances are favorable, or bide their time in the soil until conditions turn in their favor.

Invasive plants tend to have compact growth habits, forming very dense thickets that strangle nearby vegetation and make it difficult for other plant seed to germinate and grow. They also have many ways of spreading their seed great distances by the wind, hitchhiking on the fur of an animal, or having a seed that can work its way through a bird’s digestive system and be deposited under a convenient perch.

