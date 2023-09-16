hazelnuts

Hazelnuts can be eaten raw or roasted for more flavor.

 Pixabay photo

American Hazelnut, Corylus americana, is a native shrub of Maryland and an important wildlife food source where available.

It is also known as the American Filbert, and is prized by wildlife and people for its small, sweet, easy-to-crack nuts. Most ripe nuts are found in September and October, depending on the weather. To become edible for humans, the nuts have to grow to full maturity and dry out a bit. Once the papery outer covering starts pulling back from the nut, the hazels are safe to eat.

