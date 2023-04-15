Catalpa

Northern Catalpa with heart shaped leaves and seed pod.

 Photo by John Hall, Maryland Biodiversity Project

Continuing with our series on blooming trees, the Northern Catalpa speciosa is an interesting, mostly deciduous and beautiful tree with gorgeous blooms in spring. In some areas, the large leaves can remain green or turn dark brown and remain on the tree over winter. It is sometimes called “the bean tree” because of its long string bean or cigar-like seed pods.

Some archeological investigations in West Virginia have discovered catalpa trees dating to the 1500-1700 era. It was thought that the tree was originally limited to the midwest region. A native tree in North America, its range is from the Rocky Mountains to Texas in the west, to the entire east coast from Florida into eastern regions of Canada. The Southern Catalpa bignonioides is similar, with slightly smaller leaves.

