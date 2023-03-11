The recent warm weather has set flowering and leaf development into motion, and most of our trees and shrubs are already experiencing bud break! Many of the early spring flowering trees are just about to be in bloom, including the plums, crabapple, cherries, serviceberry and the redbud.
The redbud is a very common native plant that prefers disturbed and somewhat dry areas, such as along roads and yards. Classified as a large deciduous shrub or small tree, it has a short maroon-purple or grayish trunk and is usually 15 to 30 feet in height. Its crown is wide and umbrella-like with spreading branches, which give it year-round interest. In springtime, it dons pink tight clusters of flowers that cover the twigs before new leaves appear, creating a showy spring display. Its smooth, heart-shaped, deciduous foliage does not have significant fall color. The Eastern redbuds have a brief life span, usually no longer than 30 years.
Three geographic varieties are recognized for the redbud: Cercis canadensis var. Canadensis, properly referred to as Eastern redbud, is the one we see in our area. It occurs from the Atlantic coast to central Texas and reaches the largest size, requires the most water, and has larger, less glossy leaves than the other varieties.
However, Eastern redbuds give a beautifully dappled shade and therefore are often planted around patios and pools.
The variety texensis, Texas Redbud, has smaller, glossier leaves with slightly wavy edges, a generally smaller form, and more of a tendency to have red seed pods than variety canadensis. It ranges from Oklahoma south through central Texas to northeastern Mexico. The smallest variety is C. canadensis var. Mexican Redbud, with small, very glossy, wavy-edged leaves and a smaller, shrubbier stature than the others, occurring in west Texas and adjacent Mexico.
All varieties are popular as ornamentals because of the above mentioned brilliant early spring flowers, displayed en masse on the bare branches before the plant has leafs out. The flowers can be eaten as a salad or fried. According to myth, Judas Iscariot hung himself on the related Judas-tree after which the white flowers turned red with shame or blood.
Interestingly, redbuds are in the legume family, meaning their seed is enclosed in a pod. Legumes can extract nitrogen out of the air and deposit it in the ground, thereby enriching the soil. This capacity makes redbud a good choice for reforesting dry, barren sites such as strip mine reclamation areas. The showy, persistent bloom makes it a popular ornamental tree, and a number of varieties in different colors have been cultivated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.