The recent warm weather has set flowering and leaf development into motion, and most of our trees and shrubs are already experiencing bud break! Many of the early spring flowering trees are just about to be in bloom, including the plums, crabapple, cherries, serviceberry and the redbud.

The redbud is a very common native plant that prefers disturbed and somewhat dry areas, such as along roads and yards. Classified as a large deciduous shrub or small tree, it has a short maroon-purple or grayish trunk and is usually 15 to 30 feet in height. Its crown is wide and umbrella-like with spreading branches, which give it year-round interest. In springtime, it dons pink tight clusters of flowers that cover the twigs before new leaves appear, creating a showy spring display. Its smooth, heart-shaped, deciduous foliage does not have significant fall color. The Eastern redbuds have a brief life span, usually no longer than 30 years.

