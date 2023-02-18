Rock cairn

When hiking, we often come across a mound of rocks, a cairn. In the Korean tradition, adding a stone to the cairn honors the Mountain Spirit and brings good luck.

 Wikimedia Commons

A cairn is a man-made pile of rocks. The word cairn is derived from the Gaelic word carn or karn, which means “heap of stones.” Since the dawn of time, humans have been building rock cairns for a number of reasons, including religious ceremonies, burial monuments, survey markers, astronomy applications, landmarks, trail markers, practical purposes and recreational reasons.

Identifying burial sites is one of the main reasons for cairn building used throughout the world. Throughout Eurasia there are some very large man-made hills that were created during prehistoric times to identify burial sites. In the African country of Somalia, some large cairns are found alongside ancient ruins that are also believed to be burial sites. In the Middle Ages, it was common for Scottish clans to pile rocks before a battle, then return to remove the rock if they survived the fight.

