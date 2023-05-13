Killdeer

Killdeer about to take flight.

 Photo by Bonnie Ott

If the colorful landscape were not enough to signify that spring is here, now you can view some of the early season migrating birds returning to our area, such as the killdeer (Charadrius vociferous.)

Killdeer can be found across the entire U.S. A resident or medium-distance migrant, our region’s birds tend to spend the winter in Mexico and are some of the earliest to return home in spring. In the southern United States and Pacific coast, Killdeer are year-round residents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription