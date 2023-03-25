Serviceberry

According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, roughly 30 species belong to the serviceberry family (Amelanchier spp.), but only a handful of serviceberry varieties are widely grown in gardens within U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3 to 9.

Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) is one of the first trees to flower in spring, producing a beautiful white bloom usually during the first or second week of April. Serviceberries are flowering very early this year since we had a very mild winter, which has thrown off nature’s rhythms.

This small to medium-sized tree is often found in upland forests, which are dominated by oaks and hickories. There are numerous species of serviceberry, but the Downy serviceberry is the species native to Frederick County. This is a much better tree to plant for showy white flowers in spring and for wildlife value than the invasive Callery or Bradford pear.

