Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) is one of the first trees to flower in spring, producing a beautiful white bloom usually during the first or second week of April. Serviceberries are flowering very early this year since we had a very mild winter, which has thrown off nature’s rhythms.
This small to medium-sized tree is often found in upland forests, which are dominated by oaks and hickories. There are numerous species of serviceberry, but the Downy serviceberry is the species native to Frederick County. This is a much better tree to plant for showy white flowers in spring and for wildlife value than the invasive Callery or Bradford pear.
Amelanchier, also known as shadbush, shadwood or shadblow, serviceberry or sarvisberry, juneberry, saskatoon, sugarplum, wild-plum or chuckley pear, is a genus of about 20 species of deciduous-leaved shrubs and small trees in the rose family. There are a number of cultivars of this tree available as well. The serviceberry is a common ornamental tree and appropriate for planting in small areas. It has a smooth bark and pointed buds, which at times may lead to confusing it with a small beech tree in the winter. However, its buds are smaller and serviceberry do not retain their brown leaves throughout the winter like most beech do. The leaves of the two are also somewhat similar, but the veins are much more prominent on the beech.
The serviceberry has strong, heavy, pliable, reddish wood that has been historically used for tool handles or fishing poles. This tree produces a reddish berry in June that is edible, somewhat tart and can be used in pies — if you can collect them before the birds do. Local wildlife loves this tree!
Serviceberry has many names steeped in folklore. As such, the blooming of the “service” berry signaled an end to winter so that traveling ministers could reach remote communities to perform weddings or funerals. Another possible reason for the name was that the blooming of the tree corresponded to the thawing of the earth so that those who had died over winter could be buried.
Amelanchier is also known as shadbush, because the tree’s bloom corresponds with the time that the shad fish run up the river. Another common name of this young tree is Juneberry, since the fruit ripens on the tree in June. This is a much preferred tree to many invasive options, such as several pear trees we discussed in the last Nature Note.
