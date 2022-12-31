Tree roots

The roots of trees in a forest are connected through a mycorrhizal fungi network.

 Unsplash, BCNY

Trees can grow to a very large size both above and below the ground. The roots of a tree, though not visible, are vital to its functions. They anchor and support the tree, store energy as starch during the winter, and absorb water and soil nutrients during the growing season.

Tree roots also form a mutually beneficial or “symbiotic” relationship with mycorrhizal fungi networks in the soil, whereby the fungi enable the tree to obtain needed nitrogen and the mycorrhizae live off some of the tree’s energy reserves in return. These networks are key to sequestering carbon in the ground and for sharing important information with other trees, thus helping keep a forest healthy and resilient.

