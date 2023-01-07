fredmap
This map is adapted from the Maryland Geological Survey’s Geologic Map of Maryland and reflects geologic interpretations from 1968 that may have changed. However, it still gives some great insights into the 13 distinct rock formations in our county.

 Map by Maryland Geological Survey

Frederick County has a wide variety of landscape features and a correspondingly wide variety of soil types. While OSHA (Occupational Health and Safety Administration) classifies soils into four categories — Solid Rock, Type A, Type B, and Type C (Solid Rock is the most stable, and Type C soil is the least stable) — in Frederick we can distinguish four distinct soil regions based on the predominant underlying bedrock.

The western section of the county, from the west slope of Catoctin Mountain over to and including South Mountain, has soils that formed from quartzite lava flows that occurred during the Cambrian geologic period. These “greenstone” metamorphic soils are usually very fertile and productive, containing many of the nutrients plants need to grow.

