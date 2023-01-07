Frederick County has a wide variety of landscape features and a correspondingly wide variety of soil types. While OSHA (Occupational Health and Safety Administration) classifies soils into four categories — Solid Rock, Type A, Type B, and Type C (Solid Rock is the most stable, and Type C soil is the least stable) — in Frederick we can distinguish four distinct soil regions based on the predominant underlying bedrock.
The western section of the county, from the west slope of Catoctin Mountain over to and including South Mountain, has soils that formed from quartzite lava flows that occurred during the Cambrian geologic period. These “greenstone” metamorphic soils are usually very fertile and productive, containing many of the nutrients plants need to grow.
The eastern slopes of Catoctin Mountain and Sugarloaf Mountain have more granite mixing with the quartzite and are not as fertile.
The Frederick Valley region extends from the Potomac River northward to Frederick and Walkersville/Woodsboro. This area has soils containing mostly limestone and diabase. These basic soils are mostly fertile, except for acid-loving plants.
The northern part of the county, around Thurmont, Rocky Ridge, Emmitsburg and Taneytown, has soils that were formed from sedimentary shales and sandstones during the Triassic period. These Redland soils have similar characteristics as the Frederick Valley soils, without the limestone. Depending on the amount of clays present, Redland soils can be very wet in spring and dry, almost bricklike, in summer.
The eastern part of the county has the oldest soils, formed during the Precambrian era that were not influenced by volcanic activity. These soils were present before the mountains were formed. Soils in the eastern part of the county are formed from shales, schists, phyllites and marble. They are moderate in productivity and fertility and often feel slippery because they contain minerals like phyllite and gypsum.
