Over the last decade, more and more conservation organizations and landowners have been involved in the reestablishment of native prairie grasses throughout our area. These grasses are often referred to as “warm season grasses,” since they display most of their growth during the hot days of summer when many of the cultivated cool season grasses have stopped growing.
Warm season grasses are deep rooted, so they help remove excess fertilizer and other chemicals from groundwater. This filtering capacity renders them very useful for stream buffer plantings, especially when they are incorporated with trees and shrubs. Planting native prairie grasses can also benefit field-dwelling wildlife. The growth pattern of warm season grasses makes them very valuable for ground dwelling birds and other wildlife. These grasses grow in a clumpy pattern, making it easier for small birds to maneuver between the blades of grass and avoid predators, unlike cultivated grasses that have dense growth patterns. Warm season grasses are also very stout, and stand erect during the winter, providing for overhead cover. These grasses also provide wind protection and thermal cover for animals.
A typical warm season grass in our area is Andropogon Gerardi, commonly known as big bluestem. This is a species of tall grass native to much of the Great Plains and grassland regions of central and eastern North America. It is also known as tall bluestem, bluejoint and turkeyfoot. Other preferred grasses for Maryland include: Little Bluestem, Broomsedge Bluestem, Eastern Gamagrass, Indiana Grass and Switchgrass.
If you are considering growing a warm season grass meadow for wildlife, it is recommended that the meadow contains about 50% native warm season grasses and 50% forbs and shrubs. This mixed habitat will help support food and cover requirements for a variety of wildlife species. To keep the desired open space at ground level, periodic discing, prescribed fire or mowing may be needed periodically.
For backyard gardeners, these native warm season grasses can provide additional benefits and aesthetics in gardens. Tall, clumping grasses, like switchgrass, are an excellent alternative to the invasive, non-native, Chinese silvergrass (Miscanthus sinensis). Shorter grasses can also serve as a host plant for multiple species of skipper butterflies. Numerous songbirds as well as small mammals will eat the seeds.
