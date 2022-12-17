Polar vortex
This graphic by NOAA helps us understand how a weakening polar vortex can generate extreme and unusual weather patterns.

In 2014, we became familiar with the term “polar vortex” as unusually cold air descended upon us. The term polar vortex is not new, though — this meteorological term was first coined in 1853 to describe strong winds and cold air masses that circle the polar regions of the globe.

In the Northern Hemisphere, these winds flow in a counterclockwise direction while in the Southern Hemisphere the winds travel clockwise. The polar vortex strengthens in the winter and weakens in the summer due to temperature differentials between the Polar Regions and the equator. As temperatures decrease in the fall, circumpolar winds increase around the poles, forming a coherent air mass known as the polar vortex. These winds reach about 80 miles per hour, causing this cold air mass to increase in size.

