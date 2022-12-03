Second-time Winner Takes 49th Annual Competition
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that Gerry Putt, of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, won this year’s Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Putt won the 49th annual contest with his stunning painting of three American wigeons, titled “Marsh Buddies.” This is Putt’s second time winning the Stamp Design Contest. Beginning next year, the 2023-2024 Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp will no longer be physically produced and distributed. Hunters must possess the printed receipt showing proof of purchase of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp while hunting migratory game birds. Hunters will not be required to sign and attach the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp to their license.
Maryland’s newest state park open
Sideling Hill Creek State Park, in Allegany County, is Maryland’s newest state park. The 865-acre park is near the Woodmont Natural Resources Management Area, Sideling Hill Wildlife Management Area and the Western Maryland Rail Trail. The park is comprised of forest land and a majestic overlook of the Potomac River valley, and will provide outdoor recreational opportunities that include trout fishing in Sideling Hill Creek.
The park’s property was a 19th century private retreat and later served as a Boy Scout camp until it was sold in 1991. That year, DNR began leasing the facility to the Maryland National Guard for a training facility known as Camp Baker. The property was returned to Maryland Park Service stewardship in 2021 for development into public space. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
