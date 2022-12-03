Second-time Winner Takes 49th Annual Competition

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that Gerry Putt, of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, won this year’s Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Putt won the 49th annual contest with his stunning painting of three American wigeons, titled “Marsh Buddies.” This is Putt’s second time winning the Stamp Design Contest. Beginning next year, the 2023-2024 Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp will no longer be physically produced and distributed. Hunters must possess the printed receipt showing proof of purchase of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp while hunting migratory game birds. Hunters will not be required to sign and attach the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp to their license.

