Maryland’s deer firearms hunting season opens Nov. 26
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that the two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10. The two-week season includes Sunday hunting in all but three counties. Bag limits for the firearm season, along with other deer hunting seasons and regulations, are available in the 2022-2023 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping at this website — dnr.maryland.gov/huntersguide/Pages/default.aspx.
Strong early deer season results
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that hunters harvested 20,220 deer during the early portion of the 2022 archery and muzzleloader seasons. The harvest was a 24 percent increase from last year’s official harvest of 16,314 deer for the same period. The two-month harvest included 12,498 deer taken during the archery season and 7,613 harvested during the October muzzleloader season.
Cunningham Falls hike
There will be a 12-mile hike on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park. The hike will follow the Catoctin Trail south for several miles, stop at the White Rock overlook, then hike on the Salamander Rock Trail and other trails in northern part of Frederick Municipal Forest before looping back to the Catoctin Trail before returning to the parking area. The hike has several long climbs and a total elevation change of about 1,900 feet.
Potomac Valley Audubon Society hike
Bill Telfair and Scot DeGraf will lead monthly bird walks on the Rolling Ridge Conservancy in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The Dec. 13 walk takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants can expect to see mostly winter birds of the deep woods, including Chickadees, Nuthatches, titmice, brown creepers, wrens, sparrows, cardinals, and woodpeckers. This event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required and limited to 15 participants. Anyone with an interest is welcome. Children are welcome but they must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear sturdy walking shoes. Bring drinking water. Walking poles are encouraged. Binoculars will be available. For details and to register, go to potomacaudubon.org/event/rolling-ridge-conservancy-bird-walk/.
