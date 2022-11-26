DNR accepting recipes for Wild Maryland: The Holiday Edition
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is once again putting out a call to all wildlife and cooking enthusiasts to submit their favorite recipes for its Wild Maryland online cookbook, this time for the holiday season.
The department encourages Maryland’s hunters, anglers, and foragers to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes, featuring Maryland species.
Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Adding a few words about the history behind a recipe is encouraged.
Submissions will be accepted throughout the holiday season. Anyone interested can send their recipes to Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov. Entries received may be published in a future edition of Wild Maryland.
Marylanders reminded to hire licensed tree experts
Now that leaves are fallen, many Marylanders will prepare for winter by trimming live trees or removing dead trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a few important suggestions that homeowners should follow before hiring a contractor to do the work.
Only Maryland Licensed Tree Experts should be hired to trim branches and remove trees – they are the only tree care professionals who lawfully can perform this work in Maryland.
Before a contractor begins work, homeowners should ask to see a license. The department’s website also allows anyone to check a contractor for a license number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.