At 6-foot-8 and 328 pounds, Rob Havenstein squeezes into his black Linganore football T-shirt more easily today than he did when he was playing for the Lancers more than a decade ago.
“It was a little bit more stretched [back then],” said Havenstein, who played in high school at least 20 pounds heavier.
On Tuesday, Havenstein, now the starting right tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, squeezed into his old Linganore shirt once again and headed over to the Frederick Indoor Sports Center on Brookfield Court to help former Linganore lineman Shannon Breen with his clinic for high school offensive linemen, Hawg Performance.
It was a chance for close to two dozen high school linemen from Frederick and Montgomery counties to interact and get pointers from someone that does it for a living in the NFL.
“Honestly, I wish I had something like this when I was growing up,” the 29-year-old Havenstein, a husband and the father of two infant daughters, told the group after the roughly hour-long session was over. Later, in separate remarks, he said it would have accelerated his learning curve as a football player.
Havenstein worked and interacted with the linemen during the clinic and then spoke with them and fielded questions once it was over. The queries ranged from the toughest pass rushers he has faced (Khalil Mack and Myles Garrett) to his welcome to the NFL moment (getting blind-side blocked after an interception by Julius Peppers) to the biggest difference between the high school and college game and the college game to pro game (the speed of the game).
He then signed autographs and posed for pictures with them after it was over. The items being thrust his way for a signature included footballs, mini-Linganore football helmets and a couple of Havenstein No. 79 Rams jerseys.
“It was an honor. I have been looking forward to this for a long time,” said 15-year-old Logan Bernstein, who will be a junior at Linganore and be a guard on its varsity football team this fall. “Shannon has been telling about this now for a long time, saying he was going to get him out here one day, and I have just been waiting for it.”
Havenstein encouraged the linemen to develop their own set of tools they could call upon and use during games.
“I think the biggest thing I learned was not being robotic and kind of changing up what you are doing and playing fluidly through the game,” said Jacob Cannon, who has transferred to Linganore after playing right tackle at Tuscarora last season.
This was a rare trip home for Havenstein, who is preparing to enter his seventh year in the NFL, which is roughly double the average career span. Training camp begins in Los Angeles before the end of the month.
Asked if he feels like a veteran now, he laughed and pointed to Andrew Whitworth, his 39-year-old teammate who is entering his 16th season in the NFL and is still playing at a high level as the Rams’ starting left tackle.
“You can’t feel like too much of a vet and be like, ‘Oh, I am sore today, and I don’t want to practice,’ and Whit is over there running laps,” Havenstein said.
After playing last season with no or minimal fans in the stands, Havenstein is excited to be playing in front a big crowd again, especially at the Rams’ $5 billion pad, SoFi Stadium, which is entering its second season and first with fans in the stands.
“We had 30,000 come in for our last practice of mini-camp, and it was electrifying to see fans in the building,” Havenstein said. “I had never seen that before.”
He said the crowd was loud, and “it wasn’t even full.”
Prior to the start of training camp, Havenstein will spend the rest of this week with his family, both immediate and extended, in Frederick County. He and his wife and two daughters are staying with his parents at his old home in Mount Airy. They will head back to their offseason home in Wisconsin Sunday night.
Prior to that, though, Havenstein will take part in coach Rick Conner’s speed, agility and footwork camp as an active participant Wednesday morning. Then, he and the family will head to Baltimore to visit the National Aquarium.
On Saturday, he will appear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chaps Pit Beef on Westview Drive in Frederick to greet fans and sign autographs. One person will have a chance to win a raffle for a one-on-one Zoom session with Havenstein.
“It was definitely long overdue,” he said of his return trip home to meet the new baby for his brother, Jeff. “I love the area. I love being around here, seeing family, seeing friends, seeing all the good stuff out here.”
(1) comment
Well done, "Big Rob"!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.