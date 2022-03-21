Local records on women’s suffrage are scarce for the 19th century. However, available diaries and memoirs provide insight into early events in Frederick.
One occurrence can be traced to Feb. 5, 1832, when a traveling preacher, Nancy Towle, gave a sermon at the Frederick courthouse, which was packed, after being turned away from the churches. The disdain of busybody diarist Jacob Engelbrecht, a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, is almost palpable in his account of the woman preacher stating, “The house was chucked full, but I ‘warnt thare.’”
In Towle’s 1833 memoirs, she recounted that some Methodists came to the courthouse and invited her to their chapel, to which she went, only to be turned away by the preacher. Towle’s sermons advocated for women, although she was never formerly part of or a widely recognized player in the women’s right movement. The courthouse that hosted Towle’s sermon burned in an 1861 fire and was replaced with a new structure now used as City Hall of Frederick.
Women’s rights activism started formally organizing in the mid-19th century with the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848 but then lost momentum during the Civil War. Bolstered by the fight for the 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution, ratified in 1868 and 1870 respectively, the movement reignited with important events, such as the Petition for Universal Women’s Suffrage in 1866, and the establishment of the National Women’s Suffrage Association in 1869. It’s no surprise, then, that Engelbrecht makes another interesting notation in his diary about women’s rights in around this time. On New Year’s Day in 1872, the diarist described an informal New Year’s Day parade through town of 30 or 40 people, stating “such a grotesque set you never did see — all figures imaginable. …One old lady on a mule had a placard of [on] her back “Woman’s Rights.” While we may never know who the lone woman protesting in Frederick was, we do know it was not the last time Frederick would see a woman taking a stand for equal rights before the turn of the century.
In March 1880, Washington, D.C., “lawyeress” Belva A. Lockwood, was sworn in as counsel at the Frederick courthouse, where she stood to defend three young Washington boys against alleged crimes of stealing from Baltimore & Ohio Railroad cars at Point of Rocks. She was accompanied by her niece, a student at the Frederick Female Seminary. Lockwood was an advocate for progressive causes and women’s suffrage and earned her diploma from the National University Law School in Washington in 1872. She was subsequently denied admission to the Supreme Court Bar based on her sex. After soliciting the support of male lawyers and members of Congress, she was ultimately admitted in 1879 after passage of H.R. 1077, commonly known as the Lockwood Act, which aimed “to remove certain legal disabilities of women.” She would argue in front of the Supreme Court the next year.
Meanwhile, Lockwood’s Frederick appearance in State v. Gotleib Kraft, et al., was characterized by the Baltimore Sun as a “sensation” with a courtroom packed with spectators, many of whom were the elite women of the city. The Frederick Daily Times reported the case under the headline of “Women’s Rights in Frederick” and went on to describe Lockwood as “of medium height, and the possessor of a pair of very keen dark eyes. Her hair is gray, work brushed straight back from the forehead and tied at a coil in the back. Her complexion is florid and her manner is most certainly calm and deliberate. She was attired in black and wore a cluster of pink and white rosebuds at her throat.” Lockwood’s male colleagues in Frederick Circuit Court shortly moved for her admittance the bar, and it was approved without objection. This is especially notable given that she was vehemently denied admission to the bar in Prince George’s County in 1878 and then again in Carroll County in 1881. The Daily Times reported Lockwood’s cross examination of witnesses in the Gotleib case as being “business-like in the extreme” with questions that were “short and sharp” and, at times, causing them to fluster while catching the state’s attorney off guard.
Interest in the case was heightened on its second day with the Daily Times reporting that, “rarely indeed has the smoke and dirt begrimed and execrably conducted court-room of this county ever held a larger throng of people…People came from all directions and soon after court was called every available seat was occupied. The ladies were present in force and it was plain to see that as the case progressed it was all they could do to restrain themselves, to such a pitch of interest they were wrought at times.” Lockwood’s arguments were described as clear, forcible and of good logic despite the jury “considering her a curiosity of the first magnitude.” At the conclusion of the hearing, Lockwood met with a large number of ladies in the judge’s room. The Frederick Republican Citizen was less kind in their characterization of Lockwood, describing her arguments as “nothing that was able for its logic, or persuasive for its eloquence, but was rather a mere reiteration of the testimony and a plain statement of some natural conclusions necessarily following therefrom.”
While only two of Lockwood’s three young defendants in Frederick were acquitted, her inspiration to the community of women, including many students, in the courtroom that day is likely immeasurable. In her indefatigable pursuit of the right to practice law in this country, Belva A. Lockwood paved the way for women in the legal profession today.
