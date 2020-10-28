By Katryna Perera
Prime Time spoke with folks in downtown Frederick about how they are getting out of the house and resuming normal activities, if any, during the pandemic.
Samantha Ryals & Kelly Jordan
Samantha Ryals and Kelly Jordan think they both may have had the coronavirus at one point and are still being cautious. But they are slowly easing back into normal life by doing things like seeing a few friends and eating out at restaurants.
Ryals and Jordan live in Washington, D.C., but decided to visit downtown Frederick on their day off. In order to start returning to daily activities, they said they take as many precautions as possible and have stocked up on masks and hand sanitizer.
Ryals said she returned to working in her office a few weeks ago, and that it was that move that made them more comfortable to begin venturing out more.
They’re not going crazy, though. “We’re not throwing parties,” Jordan said with a laugh.
Ryals agreed and said they are careful even when visiting friends.
“We only still go and see a few people at a time at most, and we’re quarantining and stuff like that if we think we’ve gotten in contact with anyone [who has the virus].”
Tom Hamill
Tom Hamill is slowly trying to return to his normal daily life. The first step is getting back into the office he said.
“I’m working from home and I’m trying to get back into the office once a week,” he said.
He also has returned to the gym, where he chooses to swim so he doesn’t have to wear a mask. In terms of eating out, Hamil said he does visit restaurants, but tries to eat outside as much as possible.
“Inside, I don’t feel as comfortable, so I loved that they opened up the streets for the restaurants [downtown]. It makes it a lot easier.”
Devon Andres
Devon Andres has a son who is high-risk and therefore has been trying to avoid returning to normalcy too quickly. As of early October, she was still teleworking and had not yet returned to eating out at restaurants.
“Since I have a son that’s high risk, we don’t do much. We haven’t done any vacations, we haven’t done anything. We’re not even going to let him go back to school when they do a hybrid,” she said.
The only thing she has done is try to do some sightseeing with some friends who were visiting from out of state. That was tough, though, as little was open, and it was hard to find even a restroom to use, she said.
Lorie Kennell & Amy Snider
Lori Kennell and Amy Snider said they have been making a slow return to daily life. They have both decided to continue when possible with outdoor activities such as camping, biking and walking.
Kennell has returned to her local gym, but said it’s different. “The classes we used to just show up for we have to sign up for now, but that’s OK,” she said.
Kennell said when visiting restaurants she prefers to eat outdoors, but is worried that option is going to dwindle as the weather gets colder.
Snider is a kindergarten classroom aide in Fairfax, Virginia, and is back to work in-person. She still attends church online and said she is trying to do what she can while being cautious.
“I’m in the higher risk category, but I’m not fearful. I just try to do what [experts] tell us to do,” she said.
