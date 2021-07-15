A section of Renner Road between Whiskey Springs and Green Valley roads will likely be closed for at least a month for emergency culvert replacement, the Frederick County's public works division said in a news release Thursday.
Weather permitting, the closure will last four to six weeks, the release said. The county has asked drivers to follow detour signs through Valley, Keymar and Muth roads.
Additional information can be found by contacting the Office of Highway Operations at (301) 600-1564 or at OHighOpsEmail@FrederickCountyMD.gov. All current road closures are listed at FrederickCountyMD.gov/roadsclosed.
