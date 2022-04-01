Willowbrook Road will be closed to traffic between Willow and Bloomfield roads beginning April 18.
Crews will be installing water and sewer lines for a nearby development, Frederick County utility coordinator Brad Meredith said. The area isn’t expected to reopen to motorists until early June, according to a county news release.
Drivers will have access to a marked detour route along Opossumtown Pike and Bloomfield Road, the release said. Access to private property will be maintained during the project.
For additional information, Meredith at 301-748-7251 or via email at BSMeredith@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
— Jillian Atelsek
