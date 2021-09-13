Arthritis is one of the most prevalent conditions affecting Americans today. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, nearly 70 million people in the United States suffer from arthritis or chronic joint symptoms. Of those, approximately 20.7 million adults have osteoarthritis, or degenerative joint disease.
In fact, the majority of those over age 65 are affected with osteoarthritis in at least one joint. That makes osteoarthritis the leading cause of disability across the country. So it should come as no surprise that more than 1 million total hip and total knee replacement procedures are performed each year in the United States, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
Advances in early interventions are helping to delay surgery for some patients, while breakthroughs in technology are making joint replacement surgery safer and more effective than ever for those who need it.
Located on Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick, the Joint Preservation and Replacement Center at MMI, a division of the Center for Advanced Orthopedics, enables those who suffer from the pain, stiffness and immobility of arthritic joints to get the advanced care they need and deserve without traveling far from home.
The Joint Preservation and Replacement Center, led by James M. Steinberg, D.O., Cory Walsh, M.D., Matthew Levine, M.D. and Rishi Gupta, M. D., includes a multi-disciplinary team of physicians, dietitians and physical therapists who provide exceptional care through comprehensive treatment plans tailored to the specific needs of each patient.
Their care often begins with conservative, non-surgical approaches to treating painful joints through:
• Weight loss
• Exercise
• Physical therapy and rehab
• Minimally invasive injections including: PRP, cortisone and viscosupplemention (injections of hyaluronic acid into the joint to help reduce pain and swelling).
But when all conservative, non-surgical options to treat joint pain have been exhausted, the experienced orthopedic surgeons of the Joint Preservation and Replacement Center may recommend total (or partial) joint replacement. This entails removing and replacing the arthritic or damaged joint with an artificial joint, called a prosthesis. The new artificial joint moves just like the patient’s joint did before arthritis set in.
The Joint Preservation and Replacement Center’s surgeons have been specially trained to perform knee replacements using the advanced technology of ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant). Using 3-D models of the joint taken in advance of the surgery, ROSA assists the surgeon by providing optical trackers that indicate exactly where the knee is in space. That means if the leg moves even a fraction of an inch, ROSA informs the surgeons so they can make necessary adjustments.
“ROSA enables us to see the unique anatomy of a patient’s joints in ways we are not able to with traditional x-rays,” Dr. Steinberg said. “We can make adjustments in real time during the procedure. That leads to better component positioning and outcomes.”
The surgeons of MMI’s Joint Preservation and Replacement Center enjoy operating room privileges at Frederick Health Hospital as well as at the Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick. The majority of joint replacement procedures are performed as an outpatient procedure and do not require lengthy hospital stays. Diligent physical therapy following the procedure is essential in the recovery process.
“Arthritic joints significantly impact more than just a patient’s mobility,” Dr. Steinberg said. “They can limit the ability to work and enjoy leisure activities, which can lead to mental health implications for stress, social isolation and depression. No one should suffer in pain. We can see people quickly and begin to develop treatment plans that will restore their quality of life and well-being.”
