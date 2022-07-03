The dozens of kids who were running around Sophie and Madigan’s Playground in Frederick on Sunday had plenty to keep them busy: face painting, sack races, crafts and more.
But the atmosphere at the park was laid-back. There was no music blaring, no one shouting through a megaphone, no long lines to wait in.
The playground hosted a “sensory-friendly” Fourth of July celebration Sunday, free of fireworks and other overwhelming elements that make typical holiday events stressful for some kids.
Sophie and Madigan’s Playground honors Sophie Lillard, 6, and Madigan Lillard, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013. It’s built to be “as inclusive as possible” and was designed with kids of all abilities in mind, said Christine Lillard, the girls’ mom.
“There’s lots of things in Frederick that you can go do for the Fourth of July, but there’s not a lot of stuff that’s geared towards kids who might get overstimulated easily,” Lillard said. “It’s as calm and as relaxed as you could have a big event.”
Lillard and other volunteers designed the event so kids could “take it as they want to” without feeling pressured to participate in anything, she said.
The playground’s focus on inclusivity is inspired by Sophie, Lillard said.
“She would track down the kid who was off playing by themselves and be like, ‘You’re now my best friend,’” she remembered.
Abby Belgrave brought her 5-year-old son, Ezra, to the event. The family visits the playground often, she said.
“It’s nice to have these special events so close to home,” Belgrave said. “A place we’re already familiar with.”
As Ezra scooped brightly colored rice into a bottle, Belgrave said she appreciated the array of activities at the park.
“Everything is kid-directed,” Belgrave said. “There are no wrong choices. Everything is at their level, and you don’t have to police them.”
Nearby, Sarah Meyer was following her 11-year-old daughter, Josie.
Josie loves the Fourth, Sarah said, but has “significant sensory issues.” Big events, like Frederick’s 4th in Baker Park, would be too much for her.
“Being able to celebrate and have things that she can do — we’re always after that,” Meyer said.
Sarah often brings Josie to Sophie and Madigan’s Playground because of the accessible swings, which cater to kids who are too big for bucket-style seats but still need help staying put.
Events like Sunday’s give kids with and without disabilities the chance to enjoy the same crafts and activities, Sarah said.
“She kind of just fits in with one of the kids,” Meyer said. “You don’t get that at a lot of places.”
Lillard smiled as she sat on a hand-powered carousel, spinning slowly in the July heat. She looked out across the playground.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”
