John Ashbury was 15 when Harry and Bess Truman stopped at the Gulf station on West Patrick Street on a hot June day in 1953. The Trumans were on a three-week road trip. While station owner Carroll Kehne filled the tank of Truman’s 1953 Chrysler New Yorker, the two men chatted, posed for photographs and shared a cold Coke. Ashbury was among the curious onlookers and managed to shake hands with Truman, who occupied the White House from 1945 to 1953.
A former newspaper columnist, Ashbury, now 81 and living in Thurmont, says he also shook hands with Lyndon Johnson on a Sunday morning at a church in Thurmont. Ashbury recounts presidential visits in his book “... And All Our Yesterdays: A Chronicle of Frederick County, Maryland,” published in 1997. Richard Nixon and Dwight Eisenhower also attended services at least once in Thurmont.
Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has traveled to, through or over Frederick on his way to the presidential retreat in Thurmont that President Dwight D. Eisenhower christened Camp David. Prior to establishment of the retreat, Herbert Hoover enjoyed fishing on Little Hunting Creek at Trout Run.
Frederick’s brush with presidents actually dates back to George Washington. And, yes, Washington did sleep at the “Sign of the White Charger” in Woodsboro, Ashbury writes. As a colonel, Washington met with Benjamin Franklin and British Gen. Edward Braddock in a tavern on West All Saints Street to plan the British assault on Fort Duquesne in 1755.
“Washington was all over Western Maryland before he was president and he slept in Frederick City many times,” said Al Weinberg, professor emeritus of journalism at Hood College and author of “Frederick County Trivia: 700+ Fun Facts About the County, Its People and Its History” (1998).
Andrew Jackson spent the night at a hotel on West Patrick Street in 1829. He visited again eight years later at the end of his two terms on his way back to his home in Tennessee. Martin Van Buren is said to have stopped at Robert’s Tavern in 1837. According to legend, President-elect William Henry Harrison caught a cold while staying at Dorsey’s City Hotel in Frederick on Feb. 5, 1841.
Lincoln visited in Frederick after the Battle of Antietam in 1862. Three years later, his funeral train passed through the county.
Among the presidents who visited the Frederick County Cattle Show (now the Great Frederick Fair) are Ulysses S. Grant in 1868 and ‘69, visiting for two days and watching a new event, harness racing. He arrived by train and headed a carriage procession to the fairgrounds. Rutherford B. Hayes visited in 1877. Eisenhower paid a brief visit in 1952 while campaigning for president.
In 1912, presidential candidate Theodore Roosevelt spoke to a crowd of 2,000 at the Frederick courthouse. Warren G. Harding visited Richfield in 1922, the birthplace of Admiral Winfield Scott Schley, a hero of the Spanish-American War.
Franklin D. Roosevelt and his entourage took a pleasure ride through Maryland in 1933, stopping briefly on Jefferson Boulevard in Braddock to admire the view of Middletown Valley. Weinberg notes that FDR visited Vindobona, “apparently to cheer up his personal secretary who was recovering from an illness.” FDR and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill traveled to Frederick in 1943 with the Barbara Fritchie House as their destination. While Roosevelt was confined to the car, Churchill roamed about reciting John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem “Barbara Frietchie” from memory. In May 1960, then-Senator John F. Kennedy campaigned for the presidency in Frederick.
Richard Nixon visited Fort Detrick in 1971, announcing the creation of the Cancer Research Facility of the National Cancer Institute in Frederick.
In 1992, George H.W. Bush shopped at J.C. Penney in the Fredericktowne Mall. He purchased a pair of socks. Bush was also a spectator at Frederick Keys games in 1991 and ‘92.
Bill Clinton visited the construction site of Fredericktowne Village in 1993 to promote his affordable housing program. In 1999, the Clintons were among the guests at a private birthday party at Carriage House Inn in Emmitsburg. He also played golf at local courses.
George W. Bush visited Wright Manufacturing Inc. in 2008 to announce his economic stimulus package.
