Sheriff's office
Buy Now
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

A Baltimore County woman was charged with motor vehicle theft after allegedly stealing a pick up truck Tuesday at an Emmitsburg gas station, police said. 

Gabbriella Christina Smoot, 23, of Essex, was additionally charged with theft between $1,000 and $25,000, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel