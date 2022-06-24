Courtney Eyler has stepped on home plate hundreds, if not thousands, of times over a lifetime of softball games and practices.
She never could have imagined that such a simple, straight forward and fundamental act in the sport that she loves could have impacted her life so drastically.
But under a hot July sun at a travel softball tournament in Kansas City in 2020, as she came in to score a run for her team, one unfortunate step on the plate sent her life into a downward spiral that the 19-year-old Thurmont native is only now starting to pull out of.
First, her right knee unexpectedly buckled when she stepped on the plate. This caused her ACL to tear, which required surgery to repair and kept her out of action for nearly a year.
During her time away from the game, Eyler’s mental health began to deteriorate. She was stressed and anxious. As a scholarship opportunity to play softball at Penn State University that she earned when she was in eighth grade loomed on the horizon, worrisome questions filled her mind.
When can I get back on the field? Will I be the same great player that I always was? What if I am not the same player?
Her blood pressure spiked. Her nose began to repeatedly bleed.
Right around the time she was injured, the coach that had recruited her to Penn State, Amanda Lehotak, resigned in July of 2020 to pursue opportunities outside of softball.
So, what did that mean for Eyler?
“I was just so confused how I was always so healthy, and then, all of a sudden, I had all of these issues,” she said.
Just in the last six months, Eyler has started to feel like herself again. Nearly two years to the day removed from her injury, she is once again healthy and uncertain about her future.
In May, she became a licensed real-estate agent, following down the same path as her mother, Trisha, who underwrites mortgages. Courtney seems genuinely excited about the opportunities presented by that career and can’t wait to close on the first house she sells.
The opportunity at Penn State, which once seemed so promising at such an early age, did not pan out for her. After arriving on campus last August, she quickly became home sick and realized the situation wasn’t the right fit for her. She left the school after about a month.
Her name currently sits in the NCAA transfer portal. And Eyler hasn’t ruled out going back to college and resuming her softball career.
But, at the same time, as much as she would love to play again, she seems content if that doesn’t happen and ready to move on with the next chapter of her life.
Eyler now advocates for the mental health of others, particularly athletes. On June 1, she was one of the guest speakers at the “Take Back Control” mental-health awareness event put on by Player’s Fitness and Performance, an organization she trained with growing up.
Eyler found the whole experience to be uplifting and hopes to do a lot more of this work going forward.
“When you feel like something is slipping away before you are ready to let go, I honestly remember that the opportunities and the people that we lose along the way are the stepping stones for a happier and more true version of ourselves,” she said.
Accepting Her Fate
In the months that followed the surgery to repair her torn ACL, Eyler succumbed to human nature and began cursing her luck, at least in her own mind.
How could this happen? And why did it happen to me?
Her softball career at Catoctin High School, which began in March of 2018 with plenty of hype and fanfare and a Division I college scholarship already in hand, had already been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring high school season in 2020 was wiped out by the health scare, jeopardizing Eyler’s very realistic chances of becoming the state’s all-time leader in hits for softball.
She had registered more than 80 hits in her first two seasons with the Cougars while being a very reliable defensive player at shortstop. She was living up to, if not exceeding, the hype.
As a freshman in 2018, Eyler helped lead Catoctin to the Class 1A state championship game at the University of Maryland, where the Cougars fell to Bohemia Manor 4-2.
“Can you imagine?” Catoctin coach Jess Valentine asked. “The whole town and community knew you were going to Penn State for four years. I think that creates a ton of pressure for a high-school athlete.”
Eyler was handling it well, though. And with no high school softball in 2020, she was keeping her skills sharp playing for her travel softball team, the PA Strikers.
Then, things took an unimaginable turn for the worse.
On a hot and humid summer day in Kansas City, Eyler was on second base for the Strikers during a tournament game. It was the bottom of the seventh inning and the game was nearly over.
After a teammate knocked a single up the middle, Eyler took off running.
“I was rounding third and coming home,” she said. “I just stepped on home plate and felt my [right] leg give out. I felt my knee just completely blow.”
There was no obvious reason why. Her running stride was normal, and there were no missteps along the way.
Nevertheless, the knee somehow hyperextended once she stepped on the plate, and she “just felt it pop.”
“It’s something I have done literally thousands of times,” she said of stepping on home plate. “I guess I just took the wrong angle, and there went my knee.”
The recovery was difficult not just physically — she said she never regained full extension in the knee — but mentally and emotionally as well.
Eyler had always been identified, first and foremost, as a softball player. And now the game and all of its joys and physical and emotional outlets and releases had been taken away from her.
“I think, throughout my recovery, I definitely found myself kind of lost,” she said.
As her recovery progressed, the uncertainties grew. Would she get a chance to play for Catoctin again? What kind of player would she be at Penn State? Would she be able to prove her value to the new coach?
For a self-described perfectionist like Eyler, these types of thought processes take their toll.
“Throughout my recovery, I had discovered some pretty unusual health issues for someone my age,” she said. “I was actually diagnosed with high blood pressure. The doctors couldn’t find a medical explanation as to why. Then, in the span of 24 days, I had 10 nose bleeds.”
The culprits were eventually identified as stress and anxiety.
“Honestly, I felt sorry for myself at first,” Eyler said. “I wanted to play my senior year. [at Catoctin]. I was really looking forward to playing in college.”
Eyler pushed through her recovery and got back on the field for the Cougars during the abbreviated spring high school sports season in 2021. She later realized this was probably a mistake.
“I definitely think I put that extra pressure on myself to get back into it sooner,” she said. “Honestly, it ended up costing me more in the end.”
Her body was simply not cooperating.
Excess scar tissue was developing around her knee, which had to be removed through a second surgery near the end of June in 2021.
Following the procedure, Eyler was cleared to resume her regular athletic activity on Aug. 19, 2021, the day before she left for Penn State.
“When I got there, it was kind of like, I had all of this planned for me for the last four years, and I kind of just watched it all fall apart,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know if this is really what I want for myself anymore.’”
Eyler still enjoyed playing, and she said she made some fast friends on the Penn State team. But the stress of having to prove herself every time she took the field away from her support system and comforts of home was too much for her to handle.
“It’s a grind,” she said of the lifestyle for Division I college athletes.
So, she went into the office of new coach, Clarisa Crowell, and told her that she needed to walk away from the program.
“It was definitely hard for me to walk away,” Eyler said. “You are so afraid about what people are going to think about you, and you are so afraid of what people are going to say about you. But reality is people are always going to say something. You just have to listen to what your mind and body are telling you to do.”
A new endeavor
At the PFP mental-health-awareness event earlier this month, Eyler was a little nervous.
A more-reserved person socially, she was going to speak about her experiences of the last two years on a panel of young athletes who had been through similar travails regarding their mental health.
The event was attended by more than 150 high school and college athletes, as well as their parents and coaches.
Eyler had prepared roughly two pages of notes to guide her talk. But, upon arriving at the event, Andrew Simpson, the Chief Vision Officer for PFP, told everyone he wanted to them to speak from the heart and not rely on prepared remarks.
“I was just like, ‘Oh gosh. I know I am going to mess up,’” Eyler said.
But she was up for the task. She spoke for three of four minutes. The speech was well received, and she mentioned everything that she wanted to say.
She also drew inspiration from the others that spoke.
“There was a common theme in everyone’s message,” Eyler said “It was just, ‘We are not just athletes. Our worth isn’t defined by our sport.’”
During her recovery and her time away from softball, Eyler admitted, “It was nice not having that constant pressure of ‘Oh my gosh, I have to perform well and I have to do really good this game. I have to get a hit, and I have to do this and this and this.’”
With a strong faith and a firm belief things happen for a reason, she now looks at her last two years much differently.
“After I left Penn State, it kind of all made sense,” Eyler said. “Literally, the stress and pressure I was putting on myself was literally deteriorating me.
“It wasn’t that I quit softball because I was lazy or I wasn’t good enough. I walked away because the stress and anxieties that come along with being a student athlete was preventing me from being able to kind of perform tasks on a daily basis that you need to do outside of athletics. It was affecting my physical health as much as it was affecting my mental health.”
Through the strength and power of her own experiences, Eyler is hoping to help other young athletes avoid similar pitfalls with her advocacy work.
“My biggest regret was thinking I had to go through it alone,” she said. “Cause there are so many athletes that feel that same pressure and anxiety every day. I think that’s why you see so many athletes taking their own life now. They think their sport is the be all, end all. If they are not an athlete, who are they?
“I think I learned you are so much more than an athlete.”
