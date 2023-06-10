The Maryland AIM Championship was held on June 4 at the Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman Club. A total of 24 youth shooting sport athletes competed for top standing in the Maryland AIM trap league.
AIM is the official youth program of the American Trap Association (ATA). The ATA is the largest clay target shooting organization in the world, and the ATA governs the sport’s rules and regulations. AIM members from the following Maryland teams participated: Thurmont Top Shots, Frederick Stars & Stripes, Catoctin Fish & Game Sportsman Association and Mt. Airy Sharpshooters.
All about AIM
The AIM program is a great way for young athletes to learn and participate in the thrilling and unique sport of trapshooting and represents the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s (ATA) official youth trapshooting program. AIM stands for Academics Integrity and Marksmanship. Shooters are divided by age categories: Junior Gold: ages 19 to 23; Junior: ages 15 to 18; Sub Junior: ages 12 to 14; and Pre-Sub-Junior: ages 11 and under.
AIM supplies the trophies for the state shoots as well as awards for monthly high scores of registered targets. Beyond encouraging good sportsmanship and personal responsibility, AIM also provides scholarship opportunities for AIM members. A total of $45,000 in scholarships are awarded each target year to AIM members.
The main event
The 100-target singles competition was the main event at the state championship. Squads of five compete for individual and team scores. Each participant attempts to shoot 25 targets on four different trap fields. The weather cooperated and provided cloudy skies, light winds and comfortable temperatures throughout the day, perfect weather for trap shooting.
Contestants with the highest scores in each of the four age categories were: Junior Gold: Trevor Mullen, score 94; Junior: A.J. VanRavensburg, score 94; Sub-Junior: Jackson Palmisano, score 94; Pre-Sub-Junior: Eli Yokum, score 71. Morgan Farmer and Josie Martin were High Lady Champions in their respective categories. Ethan Ferris of West Virginia was the sole non-resident who won the non-resident champion with an outstanding score of 99.
Several adults also registered scores for their ATA average by taking advantage of the local shooting opportunity. The top scoring adult was Doug Howell, of Frederick, who shot a near perfect score of 99. Howell is an experienced trap shooter who is always happy to lend a hand at local trap shoots. He is also an excellent role model for the young trap shooters.
The competition was followed by a shoot-off for the coveted Maryland State shooting bag donated by Shamrock Leather. A shoot-off is a 25-target special event, and the winner takes all. Two numbers were randomly selected by drawing the numbers from a hat that matched the last digit of their singles score. Six youth were eligible for the shoot-off, which was won by Chase Hendrickson of Union Bridge.
Supporting the youth shooting sports
A variety of items, including hunting knives, hats, T-shirts, and gun cleaning supplies, were given out to participants as door prizes. These items were generously donated by 2A Guns in Frederick, Catoctin Fish & Game Protective Association and Frederick County Ducks Unlimited. All participants, family and volunteers enjoyed a delicious lunch sponsored by the Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Frederick County Ducks Unlimited organizations.
Where to get started
There are several locations in Frederick County that offer trap shooting to members and the public. Participants are required to provide their own firearms and ammunition.
The Thurmont Top Shots is the youth trap team at the Thurmont Conservation & Sportsman Club located at 11617 Hunt Club Road, Thurmont, Maryland. TCSC is open to the public for trapshooting on Tuesday and Friday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost for one round (25 targets) is $5 for adult non-members and $4 for members and youth. Contact coach Steve Crowe at 304-582-7555 or email scrowe@citlink.net.
The youth trap program at Catoctin Fish & Game Protective Association is located on Clark Road in Myersville. CFGPA is open for trap practice on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting. They also offer 5-stand on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Targets are $5 per round for the public. Contact Tim Eccard at 240-818-7136 or email tmeccard@comcast.net.
The Mt. Airy Sharpshooters is the youth trap shooting program of the Mount Airy Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, located at 6642 Woodville Road, Mt Airy. Mt. Airy IWLA offers trap and skeet on Thursday evenings beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $6 per round for non-members and $5 for youth. Contact Brian Sullivan at 301-337-1516 or email brian.l.sullivan@comcast.net.
The Tuscarora Gun Club, located at 5008 Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora, does not sponsor a youth trap team, but members are happy to help new shooters. Tuscarora is open for trap and skeet practice each Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per round. Tuscarora also has a 5-stand course that is open on Saturdays form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
