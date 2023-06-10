2023TopShots.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the youth trap shooting program at the Thurmont Conservation & Sportsman Club who participated in the Maryland AIM Championship on June 4, included, front row, from left: Eli Yokum, Josh Price, Logan Grimes and Drew Main; Back row, from left: Coach Steve Crowe, Ryan Main, Jack Smith, Gavin Schlichtenmyer, Morgan Farmer, Kyle Sanger, Josie Martin and coach Lori Storey.

The Maryland AIM Championship was held on June 4 at the Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman Club. A total of 24 youth shooting sport athletes competed for top standing in the Maryland AIM trap league.

AIM is the official youth program of the American Trap Association (ATA). The ATA is the largest clay target shooting organization in the world, and the ATA governs the sport’s rules and regulations. AIM members from the following Maryland teams participated: Thurmont Top Shots, Frederick Stars & Stripes, Catoctin Fish & Game Sportsman Association and Mt. Airy Sharpshooters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription