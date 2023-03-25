New Midway ES Archery Team

Members of the New Midway Elementary archery team pose with their coach, Zachary Shoemaker, guidance counselor Susan Cox and Russ Leith, president of the Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation. Pictured are Dacey Harbaugh, Zoe Lasley, Braxton Lasley, Myles Ensor, Coach Zach Shoemaker, Brantley Haines, Jaxon Haines, Nathan Camilleri, Chance Kruger, Camden Miller, Sean Dunn-Rito, Coach Susan Cox, Sophia Vattimo, Ben Turner, James Mathews, Cam Magluilo, Max Flessner and Avery Miller.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

The Maryland State National Archery in the Schools Tournament was held at Shipley Arena at the Carroll County Agricultural Center on March 17-18, 2023. More than 600 students from public and private schools competed. Three local schools represented Frederick County at the competition, including New Midway Elementary, Wolfsville Elementary and Windsor Knolls Middle School.

The mission of Maryland NASP is to promote the sport of archery through student education with the focus on the international style of target archery training. Topics are taught through classroom instruction using positive communication and hands-on activities. School gymnasiums become archery ranges, where students respond to whistle commands, shoot at bulls-eye targets placed in front of arrow-resistant curtains for safety.

