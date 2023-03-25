The Maryland State National Archery in the Schools Tournament was held at Shipley Arena at the Carroll County Agricultural Center on March 17-18, 2023. More than 600 students from public and private schools competed. Three local schools represented Frederick County at the competition, including New Midway Elementary, Wolfsville Elementary and Windsor Knolls Middle School.
The mission of Maryland NASP is to promote the sport of archery through student education with the focus on the international style of target archery training. Topics are taught through classroom instruction using positive communication and hands-on activities. School gymnasiums become archery ranges, where students respond to whistle commands, shoot at bulls-eye targets placed in front of arrow-resistant curtains for safety.
An instructional archery unit is part of the physical education classes. Students are taught how modern archery equipment works, shooting techniques, range safety, and how to improve their skills. The act of shooting the bow improves upper-body strength, grip strength, muscle endurance and flexibility. Archery also develops hand-eye coordination, dexterity and the importance of learning how to focus or concentrate.
NASP is very inclusive. The program complies with the American Disabilities Act, with most wheelchair-bound students being able to participate. Even blind students can participate with the help of a teacher or parent. Core content covers the history of archery, safety, shooting techniques, equipment, mental concentration and self-improvement. This program curriculum is already written and exceeds national physical education standards.
NASP history
NASP began in the state of Kentucky in 2001 as pilot program in 21 middle schools. It has since grown to more than 12,000 schools nationwide, including elementary, middle and high schools. Funding is provided through grants from NASP, local conservation groups as well as civic and business organizations.
There is something about archery that can appeal to all students. Archery attracts a wide variety of student-athletes, including many of those who might not normally participate in a high school sport.
Monocacy Valley Chapter of the NWTF
The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation has provided funding for a total of nine Frederick County Schools. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources works in partnership with the Maryland Bowhunter’s Society and the International Bowhunting Organization to promote NASP in Maryland schools.
The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the NWTF was one of five NWTF chapters to receive a national award for outstanding achievements in the recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters. The R3 Award is given to chapters that facilitate hunting heritage events, including JAKES, Wheelin’ Sportsmen and Women in the Outdoors, focused on getting new hunters afield.
NWTF chapter events across the country are vital because hunter numbers across the U.S. have decreased at an alarming rate for the past 30 years, a trend that could jeopardize the conservation of natural resources.
JAKES Day
The Monocacy Valley Chapter received recognition for hosting the JAKES event held last spring. A total of 102 youth were in attendance at the event held at Catoctin Fish & Game Club in Myersville. The day started with trout fishing in a pond stocked for the event. At lunch, all youth received a turkey call as a gift and enjoyed hot dogs and burgers. After lunch, everyone was divided into smaller groups and rotated through five stations: woods walk, shotgun patterning, archery, retriever demonstration and turkey calling. At the end of the day, volunteers held a random drawing for mentored hunts that took place on youth day. Chapter representatives were able to take 31 kids this year, 18 of which were first-time hunters and 11 were blessed to tag a turkey.
“There are many chapters across the country doing great things for the mission of the NWTF,” said Russ Leith, Monocacy Valley Chapter president and Maryland save the hunt coordinator. “Monocacy Valley chapter is truly honored to be recognized again for our efforts towards preserving our hunting heritage. The entire chapter takes pride in knowing that what we do for our youth is appreciated.”
First Shot Mentored Hunt
The NWTF Maryland State Chapter also received an award for its First Shot Mentored Deer Hunt. This is the fourth year in a row the chapter has won this award. Twenty-five new adult hunters were randomly selected from a pool of more than 80 applicants. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on federal land, the chapter adapted and held hunting seminars and workshops virtually. Mentors were able to meet in person and review firearm safety and practice on the range. Despite some flooding and other challenges caused by a hurricane, the chapter volunteers rose to the occasion: 23 hunters were successful over the course of two days of hunting.
“The Maryland state chapter is extremely proud of our First Shot program and the impact it has made in the recruitment of new hunters,” Leith said. “This past October we celebrated the fifth anniversary of the program and in that time have introduced over 150 new adults to hunting. Many thanks to all the dedicated volunteers and mentors that are determined to make a difference, now and in the future”
