The Monocacy River is a convenient and productive fishery for Frederick County anglers. When anglers fish the Monocacy River, they are usually targeting smallmouth bass, channel catfish or sunfish, but this matter of course is starting to take a new direction. At present, anglers who cast their lines into the Monocacy River may reel in a fish that naturally doesn’t belong there.
In fact, there are recent reports of three different invasive species that have made the Monocacy River their new home. 26-year-old Brandon Hagan has caught all three of the invasive species including flathead catfish, blue catfish and most recently, a northern snakehead in the Monocacy River.
“I have been fishing the Monocacy since I was a little kid,” said Brandon who lives in Thurmont. Earlier this month, Brandon was fishing on the Monocacy with his wife Kristin when they saw splashing in a shallow backwater area. The pair were using kayaks and paddled closer to investigate, what they saw surprised them.
“We saw a large fish chasing sunnies from their spawning beds into the shallow water,” said Brandon. It is not unusual for gamefish to follow prey that try to escape by darting into the shallow water. “The water was so shallow, I could see their tails and back fins sticking out of the water,” said Brandon.
Thinking this was a big gamefish, Hagan cast toward the commotion near shore. When the fish hit his lure, he could tell it wasn’t a bass. “It felt at first like a catfish, when it surfaced and I got a better look, I realized it could be a snakehead,” said Hagan. He quickly paddled to shore to land the fish. The fish was 22 inches in length. Hagan took several photos before killing the fish and taking the fish home as snakeheads make excellent table fare.
This snakehead was not alone. A few days later the anglers returned to the same location on the Monocacy and found more snakeheads. “I could see the snakeheads in the clear water, the snake-like markings on their sides were quite evident,” said Kristin. She had a snakehead take her lure but did not land the fish. “It bit right through my line, it literally took everything,” said Kristin. She was using 8-pound test line but now recommends 20-pound test to avoid losing fish.
Brandon has also caught flathead and blue catfish in the Monocacy River. He believes these newcomers have made their way upriver from the Potomac River just like the snakeheads. Flathead differ greatly in appearance from most other catfish species. Flatheads have a squarish tail, sometimes slightly notched. Their backs and sides are often an olive or light brown color with darker mottles or specks. Their bellies are often white or pale in color. Their heads are compressed, or flattened, and they have a protruding lower jaw.
Blue Catfish are long and often slender with a deeply forked tail. As their name implies, blue catfish are typically a bluish, gray color on top with a silvery or white underside. They are the largest of the catfish family in North America and can attain weights in excess of 100 pounds.
Report invasive species
Michael Kashiwagi is the Western II Regional Fisheries Manager for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. According to Kashiwagi, fish make long upstream movements during the spawning period. He is not surprised that snakeheads are now being caught in the Monocacy as northern snakeheads became established in the C&O Canal upstream of Great Falls to Violettes Lock near Seneca several years ago. Flooding and water exchange between the river and canal allow fish access to the Potomac River.
The National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have conducted outreach to educate anglers to the presence of invasive fish in the C&O Canal and the Potomac River. They encourage harvest and consumption as an effort to minimize their impact.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources depends on anglers to report invasive fish catches on the Monocacy as well. Up to this point, northern snakeheads have not been collected in the Potomac watershed during any department fish survey.
A number of tools have been developed to assist anglers with the identification and reporting of snakehead captures. The fishery department's invasive species webpage provides a range of information on invasive species identification, current distributions and other helpful links - https://dnr.maryland.gov/Invasives/Pages/default.aspx
One of the links connects to the Maryland Invasive Species Tracker tool. This is a mobile reporting tool that can easily collect information for multiple aquatic invasive species, for multiple units, and provide spatial and tabular data to the general public, USFWS or other agencies. Anglers are encouraged to use this app for reporting any northern snakehead that are caught - https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/bf026700cada433296cab48ab2a090b6
Interestingly, the presence of the invasive species has not negatively impacted Hagan’s overall angling success. He has been catching some of his largest smallmouth bass this year on the Monocacy including a trophy smallmouth that was just over 20-inches long. The long-term impact of snakeheads and invasive catfish has yet to be determined. It may be possible for these invasives to co-exist with the established gamefish population. However, since gamefish have to compete with invasive species for the same baitfish, the long-term impact could have a negative impact on the established gamefish and other aquatic species.
