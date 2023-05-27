The Catoctin Fish & Game Protective Association, located in Myersville, is committed to helping the community through a love for the outdoors. On June 24, CFGPA members will host the 10th Annual 3D Archery Benefit Shoot. This event is a favorite for target archers and bowhunters in support of local families in need.
The archery event features thirty 3-D life-sized big- and small-game animal targets arranged throughout the course at various marked distances. Archers will be challenged by shooting at targets positioned uphill, downhill, through narrow openings and even across water at an alligator target floating on the club pond.
Archers register for the competition according to gender, age and the type of archery equipment used. Hunting bows are separated into special categories for compounds, crossbows and traditional equipment such as recurves and longbows. In addition, a number of target archers can compete in the open categories. The cost for participating archers is $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 16 years of age. Registration is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This is a family friendly event that has something for everyone, even for those not registered in the shooting event. Winning archers in each category will be awarded with certificates and could win complimentary passes for the weekly target shooting events held at CFGPA. Each archer will be eligible to receive a door prize. In addition to the shoot, all attendees can enjoy breakfast, lunch and homemade desserts. Other fundraisers offered include raffle and silent auction items, a 50/50 cash drawing, and commemorative T-shirts for sale.
Meet Lance Marchesani
This year, the benefit shoot will be held in support of 11-year old, Lance Marchesani. In August 2017, the entire Marchesani family’s lives were forever changed when Lance was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscle. It is a multi-systemic condition, affecting many parts of the body, which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart and lung muscles.
Hannah Rouzee has a strong personal connection to Lance and the Marchesani family.
“Lance is one of the funniest and sweetest children you will ever meet,” Hannah said. She has taught Lance as both a special education and general education teacher at Myersville Elementary School.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Lance for five years. He is one of the most caring and considerate individuals I have ever worked with. He always has a funny story, a stuffed animal, and the ability to know when someone around him is having an off day. I really do adore him and his family. They would give you anything to help out and are not used to asking for help. However, things have become very tight for them as Lance’s father had to take a part-time position in order to meet Lance’s needs. They are just wonderful people.”
According to Hannah, the financial strain that comes with this situation is astronomical. Recently the family has had to sell their home to find one that can be modified to meet Lance’s needs, purchase a bus that accommodates his 400-pound wheelchair, in addition to the routine medical expenses and trips to Duke University that Lance requires. They have begun the process of modifying the home, and the costs are quickly adding up. In spite of their hardships, Lance’s family, and specifically Lance, are always kind, giving, and joys to be around.
Sponsors needed
CFGPA is looking for additional donors for the benefit shoot. Items of all kinds are accepted for the raffles/silent auction. Each of the thirty targets are offered for business sponsorship at $30 each. Signage at each station will indicate the sponsorship and advertised on the CFGPA Facebook page as well as on the donor/sponsor board at the event. To help sponsor this event or for more information, contact Tim Eccard, Archery committee Chair, by phone at 240-367-6666 or by email at tmeccard@comcast.net.
More about CFGPA
CFGPA, located at 10219 Clark Road in Myersville, is a non-profit organization that was established in 1955. There are approximately 150 regular members and 25 life members. CFGPA is dedicated to environmental conservation, wildlife conservation, as well as the continuing education of fishing and hunting. Our members provide classes for the general public in hunter safety, firearms training for women, fly fishing, fly tying and building fishing rods. We have a yearly fishing rodeo for youngsters that is open to the public. Our club also provides members a safe environment for archery, rifle, pistol and trap shooting. The club boasts well-maintained shooting ranges for shotgun, rifle and archery.
