Archers.JPG
Buy Now

The Catoctin Fish & Game Protective Association, located in Myersville, is committed to helping the community through a love for the outdoors. On June 24, CFGPA members will host the 10th Annual 3D Archery Benefit Shoot. This event is a favorite for target archers and bowhunters in support of local families in need.

The archery event features thirty 3-D life-sized big- and small-game animal targets arranged throughout the course at various marked distances. Archers will be challenged by shooting at targets positioned uphill, downhill, through narrow openings and even across water at an alligator target floating on the club pond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription