Squirrel hunting
Nathaniel Neuland proudly holds his first grey squirrel taken as a new hunter in the fall of 2008. Squirrel hunting under the watchful eye of a mentor is an important step towards becoming a responsible hunter.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

For hunters young and old, squirrel hunting is a great season starter as well as a perfect introduction to the sport. For many, a squirrel in the bag is the first wild game taken afield with a rifle or shotgun. A successful first squirrel hunt is a culmination of discipline, patience and a practical demonstration of firearm safety and marksmanship. It is the beginning of a journey that develops hunting skills that lead to successful hunts for more challenging game species such as wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

Introducing my sons to hunting was an intuitive process for me, having been raised in a hunting family myself. My father was my mentor for hunting and fishing. My brothers and I were very fortunate to have a parent as a role model who guided us on the path to becoming competent and safe marksmen and most of all, ethical sportsmen in all of our outdoor pursuits. My father would not have wanted it any other way.

