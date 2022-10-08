For hunters young and old, squirrel hunting is a great season starter as well as a perfect introduction to the sport. For many, a squirrel in the bag is the first wild game taken afield with a rifle or shotgun. A successful first squirrel hunt is a culmination of discipline, patience and a practical demonstration of firearm safety and marksmanship. It is the beginning of a journey that develops hunting skills that lead to successful hunts for more challenging game species such as wild turkey and white-tailed deer.
Introducing my sons to hunting was an intuitive process for me, having been raised in a hunting family myself. My father was my mentor for hunting and fishing. My brothers and I were very fortunate to have a parent as a role model who guided us on the path to becoming competent and safe marksmen and most of all, ethical sportsmen in all of our outdoor pursuits. My father would not have wanted it any other way.
The process of becoming a hunter should be a gradual, multi-step process. An important first step is to accompany an experienced hunter in the field just to observe and learn without the necessary concerns of carrying a firearm and taking game. Hunting wild game is a serious activity that requires an understanding of ethics, conservation concepts and game management regulations. Days spent afield with a good role model in this manner creates a better understanding of the wildlife and habitat. It also creates a bond between the new hunter and the mentor. This connection is the key to proper growth and development of a new hunter.
The next step has to do with safe firearm training. Before new hunters carry a firearm afield, they will require appropriate firearm instruction from an experienced mentor or trained instructor. Most importantly, safe firearm handling takes conditioning and training to always keep the muzzle of the firearm pointed in a safe direction. Safe gun handling skills require discipline and control as well as a level of emotional maturity.
There is a certain level of marksmanship skills that need to be practiced depending on the game being hunted. For example, squirrel hunting with a shotgun is not the same as shooting at a deer at 200 yards with a high-powered rifle. Practice on the firing range is an essential component that cannot be overlooked.
Hunter education requirement
Safety is the primary focus of the Maryland hunter safety course. Conservation, game laws, outdoor survival and game care are some of the topics covered. Hunting tips and hunting techniques and strategies are gleaned from the experience hunter instructors, but the course is only an introduction. The development of a responsible and successful hunter is the duty of the mentor.
All new hunters are required to pass a hunter safety course before purchasing a hunting license. There are exemptions that allow qualifying landowners to hunt on their own land without purchasing a hunting license. The hunter education and safety requirement applies to all individuals hunting in Maryland, even if they are exempt from the requirement to purchase a hunting license.
Traditional classroom course
The traditional hunter safety classroom course is provided free of charge by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. This class provides the most direct instruction by certified hunter education instructors. There is no minimum age to enroll in a traditional class but the 50-question multiple-choice test is a challenge for most students 10 years and younger. These courses are typically offered in the evenings and weekends. They require a minimum of 10 hours of class time.
There are two options for enrolling in a Maryland hunter safety class: the traditional course and an internet-based course. Both courses require three main components that must be successfully completed — a multiple-choice test, live fire on a gun range and a field-day event. The field day involves a hunter safety trail where participants demonstrate safe gun handling skills using training firearms that are provided. The live-fire exercise uses either working shotguns or .22 rifles or both under the direction of certified range safety officers. Safe firearm handling is the main objective of the live-fire exercise rather than marksmanship.
Online hunter safety course
The internet-based course costs $24.95. It is a service provided by a private company and not administered by the Maryland DNR. This course is available to students 13 years old and over. The online classroom component includes a multiple-choice test that must be completed before registering for the required in-person field day. Successful online students are issued a voucher that will be used to register for a field-day workshop that is administered by the Maryland DNR. It is important to consider the availability of workshops before considering the internet-based class option.
The field-day event can take between 4 to 8 hours, depending on how each program is offered at the available locations. A brief classroom component may include a review of hunting ethics, treestand safety and safe firearm handling. The field-day portion does include a 50-question multiple-choice test, hunter safety trail and live fire on a gun range.
Apprentice hunting license
The only exemption to the hunter education requirement for a new hunter is the apprentice license. This license allows for a new hunter to hunt with a licensed hunter who is at least 18 years old. The apprentice license requires the successful completion of a short, online hunter safety course prior to purchasing this license. The role of the mentor in this case is extremely important, as there is no formal hunter safety training requirement.
The apprentice hunting license is a one-time purchase, good for one year only. With this in mind, parents need to consider the age and maturity when purchasing an apprentice license for a young hunter. To hunt the year following an apprentice year, successful completion of the hunter safety course is required.
