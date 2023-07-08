The quest for trout on a fly can become an obsession for many anglers who travel far and wide for their next fly fishing adventure. It is not unusual for a fly fisherman like myself to have a bucket list of trout streams they plan to fish in their lifetime. Such a list can become extensive with every new book or magazine article one reads and every online fly fishing video one views. Unfortunately, no one will live long enough to fish them all.
Checking off a well-known fishing destination is always an accomplishment to remember. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to fish for trout in many western states during my lifetime. My fishing trips with family members and friends have taken me to numerous spectacular places in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, Washington and even Alaska for trout, salmon and steelhead.
Unfortunately, it has been many years since I ventured west for trout until my recent visit to Boise, Idaho. Last week, while attending the week-long International Hunter Education Association annual conference held in Boise, my like-minded friend and colleague, Phil Norman, and I could not resist seeking out a fly fishing opportunity that might exist in the limited spare time that we were afforded during the conference week.
The Boise River flows through the city and appeared to offer our best option to cast a line one evening. To our disappointment, the water was higher than normal and running fast. Despite our best efforts, no trout were enticed by our offerings.
As the end of the week approached, we had an open morning to again try our luck. However, this time, we took advantage of some local knowledge provided by a Cabela’s employee who recommended a trip to the Owyhee River in Oregon. According to the employee, this river was only an hour’s drive from Boise and well worth our time to visit. He also inspired us with a photo of an 18-inch brown trout that his friend recently caught on the Owyhee.
Located in southeastern Oregon, the Owyhee River travels through a spectacular steep canyon and high desert region. The Owyhee River is considered Oregon’s finest tailwater fishery. The term tailwater is used to describe water below a dam. The cold water released from the dam provides ideal trout conditions. According to online fishing reports, the size of the brown trout in the Owyhee average 16-18 inches. It sounded great!
Phil and I were filled with excitement as we left Boise and crossed into Oregon en route to the Owyhee canyon the next morning. Arriving at the Owyhee River, we were filled with excitement as we donned our waders and rigged our fly rods. The water looked to be in perfect condition, and it was the type of river that spoke of trout.
Now, let me explain something about fishing new trout waters. The first outing on a new river is somewhat like going on a blind date. You have some idea of what to expect but there are usually some surprises. Rivers can be mysterious and may have secrets to success that take time to discover. Regardless of the generalized information found on websites, a new river can be challenging. That is why anglers depend on guides to provide the clues and unlock the codes for catching trout on new waters.
Part of the trout fishing experience is figuring out these clues. Trout, like many fish species, can be selective of what and when they eat. Trout also tend to hang out in various sections of water and depths at different times of the day depending on the season. The good news is that they are usually hungry for food at most times. If you can get a fly that resembles something they like to eat into that zone where they hang out and present it correctly, you will have luck.
A typical setup for western trout is a hopper-dropper rig. This setup involves two flies — a top-water dry fly with a tiny nymph attached to the bend of the hook via a section of light tippet. This is a great way to use both a nymph and a dry fly to discover which offering the trout prefer. Phil used this method with an elk hair caddis on top and a sparkle caddis pupa below. Meanwhile, I started with a black leech streamer hoping to grab the attention of a big brown.
Phil began fishing his hopper dropper rig on one side of a run that flowed into a long deep pool. I waded across upstream and worked my way down directly across from Phil swinging a leech pattern. Phil caught the first fish on the nymph dropper. And the second fish. And a third. Time for me to change. By the time I rerigged with nymphs, Phil landed his fourth trout.
My first fish was the only fish I landed. The small but beautiful brown trout was caught on a size-18 Copper John. I missed one take and then lost the fly on a larger fish that easily broke my 5X tippet. Phil’s fish were all browns about the same size, 10-12 inches. The action didn’t last long. It ended about the same time the rays of the sun crested the canyon walls and started hitting the water.
We only had a few hours of fishing on the Owyhee, but it was enough to experience a trout fishery with great potential. A brief taste of success is better than no success. The Owyhee is on now on my list of future trout adventures.
