The Maryland 2022-23 deer hunting season came to a close on Feb. 3, the third and final day of the primitive deer hunt days. My efforts to take a deer this past season were quite humbling. Fortunately, I do not qualify my competence as a deer hunter by the number of deer I take each year, nor would I judge another hunter’s ability by that standard. When success is measured by the amount of meat in the freezer, there are many factors that one needs to take into consideration, some of which are not under the control of the individual hunter. Weather conditions, hunting pressure and limited access to hunting land can dramatically reduce the chance of a successful hunt.
On the flip side, there are many ways hunters can tip the odds in their favor. Experience, scouting, choice of equipment, marksmanship and time afield are important elements to a successful deer hunt. Persistence, determination and patience come into play on the mental end of the game. Every hunter also hopes for a bit of luck. Being lucky can make all the difference, but luck is not a reliable factor.
Despite my best efforts this deer season, I had not been able to put a deer into my sights, notwithstanding the deer that totaled my vehicle on I-270 in December. Deer living on the public land I hunt were less than cooperative on my side of the mountain. My attempts to change tactics all failed. With only the three-day primitive season left on the calendar, my chances of tagging a deer were narrow.
Hunting implements during the primitive deer hunt days, are limited to the use of long bows, recurve bows or flintlock and sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. Sidelock muzzleloaders are not new to me, as I own several and shoot them regularly. In the past, I have taken numerous deer with percussion cap sidelocks, but success with my flintlock has eluded me.
Flintlocks add a higher level of challenge to the hunt. Damp days make flintlocks more prone to hang-fires, a delay in shot ignition that has caused me to miss at least one deer in the past. Traditional flintlocks also have two triggers. A gloved trigger finger that prematurely touched the forward trigger after setting the rear trigger sent the charge over the back of a nice six-pointer in another past season of mine.
Last chance deer
Fortunately, an invitation to hunt antlerless deer during the primitive hunt on a farm in northern Carroll County was offered by a good friend and his brother. It was a welcome opportunity. I also knew that it would be a perfect opportunity to use my flintlock muzzleloader. The weather looked promising, and the stars seem to come into alignment for a successful hunt.
I knew with my friend as a guide, I could rely on his knowledge and experience on this piece of property. What I needed was some luck.
We arrived before first light, and I was led across an open field to a permanent treestand located just inside a narrow wooded lot bordering a stream. My friend’s advice and assurance gave me confidence that deer would appear at some point that day if I was patient and watchful.
At 7:45 a.m., several deer, maybe five or six in the group, appeared between my stand and the stream. They moved quickly through the brush and stopped about 60-70 yards away, well within my range. Before I could line up a shot, the first two deer unexpectedly spooked and ran back in the direction they came. There went my opportunity, I thought.
Luck was on my side. A large doe in the group did not bolt. That deer began slowly and cautiously moving forward. The other deer began to follow and the group continued to close the distance. At 40 yards, the lead deer presented a clear shot. I crouched down in the stand to use the rail for a gun rest. I cocked the hammer of the flintlock, set my sights on the deer’s chest and pulled the set trigger, then slowly squeezed the front trigger. CLICK! The charge did not ignite. The flint hit the frizzen but failed to send a spark onto the flash pan primed with fine black powder.
The deer stood frozen, not knowing where the sound was coming from. I quickly recocked and pulled each trigger in succession for the second time. CLICK! Again, no spark. CLICK! CLICK! There stood the deer, well within my range, and my gun wouldn’t fire after four attempts. Frantic, but thinking quickly, I adjusted the position of the flint, which is clamped with a set screw on the hammer. CLICK — BOOM! That adjustment was all that was needed. Through the cloud of smoke from the muzzle, I saw the deer drop on the spot into a pile. The 50-caliber lead ball struck the deer just behind the front shoulder and the deer dropped on the spot.
I could not have been happier and more thankful for a successful deer hunt after having no luck during the earlier bow, muzzleloader and firearm seasons. The primitive deer hunt days are a short season but they are the last opportunity for hunters looking to add the extra deer to their freezer.
