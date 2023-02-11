Flintlock2023

The primitive deer hunt days are an additional opportunity for deer hunters to add venison to their freezer.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

The Maryland 2022-23 deer hunting season came to a close on Feb. 3, the third and final day of the primitive deer hunt days. My efforts to take a deer this past season were quite humbling. Fortunately, I do not qualify my competence as a deer hunter by the number of deer I take each year, nor would I judge another hunter’s ability by that standard. When success is measured by the amount of meat in the freezer, there are many factors that one needs to take into consideration, some of which are not under the control of the individual hunter. Weather conditions, hunting pressure and limited access to hunting land can dramatically reduce the chance of a successful hunt.

On the flip side, there are many ways hunters can tip the odds in their favor. Experience, scouting, choice of equipment, marksmanship and time afield are important elements to a successful deer hunt. Persistence, determination and patience come into play on the mental end of the game. Every hunter also hopes for a bit of luck. Being lucky can make all the difference, but luck is not a reliable factor.

