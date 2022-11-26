Deer12

Deer hunters play an important role in game management and deer donations provide an important source of protein for those in need.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

Regulated hunting plays an important role in game management. Deer numbers often need to be controlled in areas where deer numbers exceed the carrying capacity of their habitat. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently reported that hunters harvested 20,220 deer during the early portion of the 2022 archery and muzzleloader seasons. The harvest was a 24 percent increase from last year’s official harvest of 16,314 deer for the same period.

During the 2021-22 hunting seasons, Maryland hunters harvested more than 70,000 deer, both white-tailed deer and sika deer. Deer seasons include archery, muzzleloader and firearm. The statewide harvest included 27,947 antlered and 39,498 antlerless white-tailed deer, plus 1,541 antlered and 1,859 antlerless sika deer. Frederick County had the highest deer take at just over 6,000 deer. That’s a lot of venison!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription