Regulated hunting plays an important role in game management. Deer numbers often need to be controlled in areas where deer numbers exceed the carrying capacity of their habitat. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently reported that hunters harvested 20,220 deer during the early portion of the 2022 archery and muzzleloader seasons. The harvest was a 24 percent increase from last year’s official harvest of 16,314 deer for the same period.
During the 2021-22 hunting seasons, Maryland hunters harvested more than 70,000 deer, both white-tailed deer and sika deer. Deer seasons include archery, muzzleloader and firearm. The statewide harvest included 27,947 antlered and 39,498 antlerless white-tailed deer, plus 1,541 antlered and 1,859 antlerless sika deer. Frederick County had the highest deer take at just over 6,000 deer. That’s a lot of venison!
Maryland’s two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Saturday and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Although most deer hunters may have their sights set on tagging an antlered deer, most hunters realize the value of also tagging antlerless deer. A regulated harvest program that targets female deer is a cornerstone of deer management and is the primary tool used by state deer managers to control or direct deer population growth.
Does are the population drivers of the deer species, and harvesting does is an important element of deer management and conservation. Doe harvest is an effective way to manage deer density, balance the buck-to-doe sex ratio, increase fawn recruitment, and make room for young bucks.
Regulated doe harvest allows deer managers to maintain deer population levels in line with what the habitat can support and social acceptance levels and ensures healthy deer in good condition. This means managing a deer population to limit negative interactions with people such as deer-vehicle collisions or property damage on farms, avoid deer causing negative impacts to their habitat such as loss of plant diversity and stunted growth of regenerating trees, lower the risk of disease spread, and ensure deer are a healthy weight and showing good reproductive success.
Harvesting does in known disease areas is critical. Lowering the deer population density may help minimize disease spread in known disease areas by reducing the number of deer-to-deer contacts. The Department of Natural Resources has tested 11,592 deer for Chronic Wasting Disease since 1999. The disease was detected for the first time in Maryland from a deer taken by a hunter in November 2010. To date, 133 infected deer have been documented in the state.
Be safe
During firearms season, Maryland requires deer hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or daylight fluorescent pink in one of the following manners: a cap of solid fluorescent daylight orange or pink, a vest or jacket containing back and front panels of at least 250 square inches of fluorescent daylight orange or pink, or an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50 percent daylight fluorescent color. Hunters should carefully inspect all tree stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. Falls from a treestand while hunting can be prevented by carefully following the treestand manufacturer’s directions and always wearing a full-body safety harness. The use of a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.
Donate your deer
Donated deer support the Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry program. Since 1997, hunters and farmers have donated more than 600 tons of venison, resulting in more than 4.8 million meals being served to those less fortunate. To find out more information about FHFH, communicate directly with the organization by visiting its website at www.fhfh.org
Other local or state programs are also available, so hunters should check with their deer processor. You can donate your deer to the program and have that venison end up on the tables of less fortunate people in Maryland. All it takes is for you to field dress and take the legally tagged deer to your nearest participating meat processor.
Deer hunting is a serious pursuit that doesn’t always end with venison in the freezer. Hunting is an activity that begins with mentorship and safety training. It involves hours spent afield, competent marksmanship with a high level of support for conservation efforts including game management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.