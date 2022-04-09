Maryland’s state fish is the Atlantic striped bass, also known as striper, rockfish or rock, and less commonly linesider. Striped bass are a very popular gamefish throughout their range.
Striped bass are easy to identify as their appearance is quite striking. They have stout bodies with seven to eight continuous stripes on each side from their gills to their tail. Their backs are dark green and steely blue, while their undersides are white with a silver iridescence.
Atlantic striped bass are anadromous, meaning they spend most of their adult life in ocean waters, but return to their natal river in the spring. The rivers that feed into the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware and Hudson rivers are the major spawning grounds for the coastal migratory population. Striped bass can live to a maximum of 31 years and grow up to five feet in length. Female striped bass mature between the ages of 6 and 9. Females typically grow larger and heavier than males. The Maryland state record striped bass was caught in 2006 and weighed 57.2 pounds.
Striped bass regulations
I am a relative newcomer to the Atlantic striped bass angling community as compared to my lifetime of fishing experience in freshwater settings. One prominent aspect of striped bass fishing that warrants explanation is the complexity of the striped bass angling regulations. They are not simple, and certain restrictions on recreational anglers may appear irrational to many.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced that the recreational striped bass regulations for the 2022 Chesapeake Bay summer-fall season will remain the same as last year. No new changes are a good sign that further angling restrictions are not necessary. But are the regulations implemented last year too overreaching?
Foremost in most minds are the harvest limits. Striped bass are excellent table fare and a great reward for anglers who enjoy eating their catch. The 2022 summer-fall season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will open May 16 through July 31, and after a two week closure, will reopen on Aug. 1 through Dec. 10. During the open season dates, anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate would not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption.
Bear in mind that the average charter boat angler is paying on average $120 per angler, not including the gratuity for the captain and each mate. That striped bass dinner has become very expensive.
What appears to be the most controversial regulation is the restriction on catch-and-release fishing for striped bass. Currently, all areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, except the Potomac River, are closed to striped bass targeting from April 1 to May 1. Additionally, all areas will be again be closed to any targeting of striped bass from July 16 through July 31, and reopen Aug. 1 through Dec. 10.
Fishery management
The Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission manages the striped bass stock, which inhabits all coastal and estuarine areas from Maine through Virginia, and the coastal areas of North Carolina. The ASMFC relies on data in the 2018 benchmark stock assessment for striped bass. This assessment that includes data from both state and federal waters is the latest and best information available on the status of the coastwide Atlantic striped bass stock for use in fisheries management.
The Atlantic Striped Bass Conservation Act and the Atlantic Fisheries Cooperative Management Act direct state and federal conservation and management efforts for the striped bass population. Both acts contain provisions to impose a federal moratorium on striped bass fishing in states that fail to comply with the commission’s management plan.
Maryland has coordinated with the ASMFC to develop regulations in compliance with its coastwide fishery management plan. Data collected by the department determined that the water quality and air temperatures in late July are more harmful to striped bass, increasing risk of catch-and-release mortality, when compared to other times of the year
Harvest limits are set at a level that will conserve the striped bass spawning stock so the resource can continue to replace harvested fish. Managers set the target population levels for this species as determined on the size of the female spawning stock.
In state waters, the recreational fishery is managed with minimum size and daily bag limits to protect younger striped bass so they can grow, mature and reproduce. Regulations also include seasonal closures to protect spawning fish.
Fishing mortality
Striped bass anglers and especially charter captains may find the restriction on catch and release fishing hard to swallow. So what’s the catch? It has to do with recreational release mortality. The ASMFC assumes that 9 percent of fish released alive will die as a result of being caught by recreational anglers.
To reduce fish mortality, anglers who use live-lining and chumming methods in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, must always use a non-offset circle hook. In March and April when using bait or processed bait, anglers must use a non-offset circle hook or a J-hook with a gap equal to or less than 1/2 inch.
Circle hooks are designed to hook fish in the corner of the mouth, making the fish easier to release. Documented studies have shown that the use of circle hooks make unhooking a fish easier, resulting in fewer injuries to fish and increase survival rates.
Helpful tips
The bottom line is that we all need to protect the resource, and sustainable management regulations are key. The recreational harvest of striped bass regularly exceeds the commercial harvest, so all anglers need to be mindful of their fishing habits. Circle hooks in sizes 8/0-9/0 are recommended. When releasing striped bass, minimize handling and return the fish to the water as soon as possible. Avoiding fishing on days when air temperatures are over 95 degrees, which can add heat stress.
