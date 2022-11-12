Steelhead are more than a trout. Any angler that has hooked and landed a steelhead will attest to their beauty and energetic angling characteristics. I was fortunate to spend a few hours fishing for steelhead on Cattaraugus Creek following the morning after I attended a memorial service for my uncle at my hometown in western New York State. It was a brief, solo trip in late October with time well spent with family and distant relatives. The fading fall colors under a bright blue sky provided a colorful backdrop to my travels.

Cattaraugus Creek is a popular location for steelhead anglers as well as the prized fish that have begun their fall run from Lake Erie to their native waters. Whenever fall water conditions on any steelhead stream are prime, especially on a weekend morning, you can expect company. My plan was to fish a run in the early morning before driving back to Maryland to attend the Potomac Valley Fly Fisher’s annual banquet that evening.

