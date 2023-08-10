Flathead catfish
Buy Now

This 32 pound flathead catfish was caught by Tyler Frantz on July 15, 2023 on the upper Potomac River. Frantz was guided by local catfish tournament angler, Brad Wetzel. A whole bluegill was rigged onto a 10/0 hook for bait with an 80lb leader and 40lb main line.

 Courtesy photo by Brad Wetzel

For some anglers, size really matters, especially for anglers hoping to hook-up with a trophy-sized invasive catfish. On the upper Potomac River, flathead catfish numbers and their size have dramatically increased each year since the first flatheads were caught in the upper Potomac River in 2012. Monster-sized flathead cats are now regularly being landed on the upper Potomac River between Dam 5 and Dam 3.

Flathead range increasing

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription