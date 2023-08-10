For some anglers, size really matters, especially for anglers hoping to hook-up with a trophy-sized invasive catfish. On the upper Potomac River, flathead catfish numbers and their size have dramatically increased each year since the first flatheads were caught in the upper Potomac River in 2012. Monster-sized flathead cats are now regularly being landed on the upper Potomac River between Dam 5 and Dam 3.
Flathead range increasing
In the 1970s, flathead catfish, along with blue catfish, were first introduced to support trophy catfish fisheries in select areas of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Flathead catfish have increased their range from original points of introduction at Quantico Creek in the Potomac River, Virginia and the Susquehanna River to other sub-watersheds of the Potomac River and upper Chesapeake Bay. Currently, flathead catfish are found in only a few places in the Chesapeake Bay; the Potomac River, Upper Bay, Elk and Sassafras Rivers.
Flathead catfish are top predators that reproduce in high numbers and have the potential to grow to a very large size. Research studies in other states where flathead catfish have recently become established have demonstrated a decline in the abundance and diversity of native species.
Maryland is home to four different species of catfish including native species such as channel catfish and white catfish. Flathead catfish and blue catfish have been added to the list of invasive aquatic species of specific concern to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The upper Potomac River ecosystem could be negatively impacted by the increasing numbers of flathead catfish.
Flathead features
Flatheads differ greatly in appearance from most other catfish species. They have a squarish tail, sometimes slightly notched. Their backs and sides are often an olive or light brown color with darker mottles or specks, and their bellies are often white or pale in color. Their heads are compressed, or flattened, and they have a protruding lower jaw.
Maryland record catfish
Flathead catfish and blue catfish are classified in the invasive fish category along with the northern snakehead for Maryland state record books.
Flathead catfish can reach sizes in excess of 100-pounds but much smaller specimens have been encountered in the Chesapeake Bay region. The Maryland state record flathead was caught by Joshua Dixon, a Cecil County resident, on December 27, 2020. The invasive flathead catfish was officially weighed in at 57-pounds and 50-inches long. According to DNR records, Dixon was fishing from shore near the Lapidum boat ramp on the Susquehanna River. He was reported to be using a medium weight spinning rod with a Zoom plastic swimbait. The light tackle made landing the monster-sized fish challenging and the battle lasted nearly thirty minutes before Dixon landed the state record fish.
Interestingly, blue catfish have been far more successful and their numbers eclipse abundance and distribution of flathead catfish throughout the tidal basin of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Maryland state record blue catfish currently stands at 84-pounds, caught by Ed Jones on August 13, 2012. Jones was fishing in the Potomac River near Fort Washington.
Channel catfish are a native species that are widely distributed in Maryland. Channel catfish can be found in good numbers throughout the upper Potomac River. They can be caught from boat or shore from Cumberland all the way downstream to Washington DC. Channel cats do not grow in such large proportions as their invasive cousins. The current Maryland state record channel catfish was caught by Steven Trent Abell on the upper Potomac River on July 5, 2004. The record channel catfish weighed-in at and impressive 27.9 pounds.
Baits or Lures
According to the Maryland Fish Hunt website, the most common way to target these fish is casting a bait, dead or alive, and waiting for the fish to find you. Anglers often use chunk baits, worms, hot dogs or even chicken livers - they will eat almost anything. Catfish balls seem to do the trick especially well for those who don't want to get too messy. You can find them at any of your local tackle shops.
Slip sinker rigs are great and simple. Just add an egg weight to your main line and attach a leader with a swivel. It’s versatile and can be used for all species of cats. The slip sinker rig is the most widely used setup for hardcore catfishermen.
Another great rig is a three-way swivel. Anglers simply attach the three-way swivel to the main line, then attach a leader tied to a weight on one end and a leader with a hook to the other. Oftentimes bass fishermen get a slimy surprise when an aggressive flathead or channel catfish hits the swimbait or chatterbait they are casting. So be prepared because, like most species, they will have a reaction strike towards a lure or even a fly. I have caught both channel and blue cats with my fly rod but so far, not a flathead.
Anglers can help
Maryland DNR Freshwater Fisheries Program is continuing to monitor the status of the flathead catfish population in the upper Potomac River and its potential impact to the aquatic community. Anglers can help in efforts to control this invasive species by harvesting or killing any flathead catfish that they catch. Catch and release of these fish is discouraged, as they are an invasive top predator and pose a serious long-term threat to our native species. Bringing in live flathead catfish from out-of-state and moving fish between Maryland waterbodies is prohibited. In Maryland it is illegal to transport live flathead catfish from one body of water to another and is punishable by a fine up to $2,500.
