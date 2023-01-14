The following is a listing of upcoming outdoor shows in the Mid-Atlantic area. Outdoor shows are educational and one of the best ways for hands-on experience with the latest sporting equipment as well as a great opportunity to locate and meet outfitters for your next adventure.
Plan a day trip to one of the many outdoor expositions found locally and within a few hours drive of Frederick. I have included contact information for each show and I encourage readers to visit websites of interest for show coupons, program brochures, senior and youth admission prices, parking information, directions, etc.
Note: This is Part 2 of this two-part list. The first part appeared last weekend.
Feb. 11 — 2023 Rapidan Trout Unlimited Annual Fishing Show, “The Biggest Little Fishing Show” will be held at Highland School, 597 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia. The fishing show always has a great lineup of speakers and presentations. This is the annual fundraiser for the Chapter’s conservation projects, annual Youth Conservation and Fishing Camp, Trout in the Classroom, Heritage Day (Kid’s Day fishing), Chapter operations, and stream restoration and cleanup. Adult admission: $5. www.rapidantu.org/
Feb. 17-19 — Sportsmen’s Show and Outdoor Recreational & Travel, Monroeville Convention Center, Monroeville, Pennsylvania. This new show gives the avid outdoor enthusiast an opportunity to browse, shop and learn from hundreds of hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor recreation-related companies, offering the finest products and services. Adult admission: $12. www.sportandtravel.com/
Feb. 24-25 — National Outdoor Show, 3485 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, Maryland. The Outdoor Show is held in Dorchester County each year with the goal of preserving Dorchester County’s heritage by recognizing its resources and spotlighting the people who carry out unique talents in their way of life. Adult admission: $8. https://nationaloutdoorshow.org/
Feb. 25 — Saltwater Fishing Expo, Elks Lodge #622, 2517 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Maryland. Exhibitors will showcase fishing boats, marine equipment, kayaks, speed boats, fishing equipment, fishing rods, and sports fishing accessories associated with this field. Admission: $5. https://www.saltwaterfishingexpo.com/
March 4-5 — The Fly Fishing Show, Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 East Vine Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Everything there is to know about fly fishing, featuring fly tiers, writers, instructional classes and seminars and fly-fishing destinations. The exhibit hall is packed with industry manufacturers, the largest dealers, the best guides and lodges in fly fishing, great artists, nearly every fly tying material invented, all the books and DVDs, and all the best rods, reels, lines, waders, and accessories. Basic fly casting, fly tying, knot tying will be taught throughout the day, every day of the show. Adult admission, cash only at gate, one-day: $18; two-day: $28. www.flyfishingshow.com/lancaster-pa/
Mar. 10-12 — National Capital Boat Show, Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia. Find everything you need to hit the water this season at one of the largest boat shows in the region. Shop hundreds of new boats from dealers throughout Virginia and Maryland, including runabouts, saltwater fishing boats, ski boats, pontoons, deck boats, jet boats, jon boats, and PWCs. Adult admission: $12. http://chantillyboatshow.com/
March 18 — Maryland Fly Fishing and Collectable Tackle Show, Towson. Experience fly fishing through the eyes of professional bamboo/graphite/glass rod builders, classic tackle dealers, national known artist and authors, regional guides, not to mention our local fly shops from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. More than 70 vendors and booths chock full of everything fly fishing. Adult admission: $10. www.marylandflyfishingshow.com
March 25-26 — 5th Annual Maryland Sportsman Show, Howard County Fairgrounds. More than 100 vendors, events and seminars, waterfowl-calling competition, cornhole contest, bucks bears and stag scoring, NWTF turkey-calling competition and more. Bring your dog. Check online for ticket prices and info: www.mdsportsmanshow.com
April 21-23 — The Nation’s Gun Show, Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia. Our exhibitors have an incredible knowledge base and are able to help customers find what they’re looking for. Handguns, shotguns, rRifles, ammo, training, holsters, safes, antiques, carbines, antique pistols, swords, knives, samurai swords, cartridges, early Indian and western Americana, militaria of all wars, coins. https://www.thenationsgunshow.com/
April 13-16 — Bay Bridge Boat Show, Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, Maryland. Kick off your boating season at the Bay Bridge Boat Show. Explore more than 100 exhibitor booths, food court and children’s area. Fun for the whole family. Adult admission: $20. www.annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show/
April 28-30 — Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, City Dock, Annapolis, Maryland. See sailboats on display in the water and on land, new and brokerage, including catamarans, monohulls, family cruisers, daysailers and blue water sailboats. Most sailboats available for immediate sale. Spend your summer sailing into the sunset. www.annapolisboatshows.com/annapolis-spring-sailboat-show/
