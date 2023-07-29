A few days ago, my wife discovered a secret I had been hiding for quite some time. When it comes to a relationship built on trust, secrets are not a good thing, unless it involves snakes. I, or should I say we, had been coexisting with a large black rat snake for several years. Fortunately, my wife was unaware of that fact, as she is very fearful of snakes.
I am not saying that my wife was totally in the dark about a particular black snake that has been spotted in our Thurmont neighborhood on more than one occasion. In fact, she had the first close encounter with the snake or one of its kind. It was a summer day around five years ago when a neighbor from across the street came running into our front yard shouting as he followed a black snake into our yard. I wasn’t home at the time, but my wife was.
Apparently, the snake took refuge in the thick cover of our flower beds that line our home’s entrance. Realizing what the shouting was about, my wife locked all doors into our house and for weeks used our back entrance to avoid walking where the reported snake disappeared. I guess she wasn’t too concerned about our garage, which is mainly used as storage for my unorganized repository of outdoor gear and tools. The snake, however, found our garage to be a cozy place to hang out, as evidenced by the long snakeskin sheds found each fall inside the garage door.
Coexisting
I was willing to coexist with the snake. After all, black rat snakes, as their name implies, have a voracious appetite for rodents such as rats and mice. I have no desire to coexist with rodents, especially the cute little chipmunks that inhabit our property.
The acorns from the large pin oak tree in our front yard attracts chipmunks and squirrels. We have tolerated the damage these critters cause to our flower beds, but when a chipmunk established residence in my pick-up truck, I began using traps to help eliminate the problem. I don’t know how they get into my truck’s interior, but once I found a nest beneath the stack of extra napkins in my glove box. Surely, the snake kept the chipmunk population under control as I no longer spot a chipmunk face poking out from the grill of my truck.
I have a lot of respect for black snakes. I find it amazing that a black snake will eat other snakes, even rattlesnakes. My friend Ben Kelkye once witnessed a large black snake fighting with a rattlesnake on the grounds of the Frederick IWLA. According to Kelkye, the black snake was 12-feet long and, after a vicious struggle, swallowed the 4-foot rattler headfirst! The rattle could be seen sticking out of the black snake’s mouth as it slithered away. Kelkye may have exaggerated the sizes, but I believe his snake story.
More evidence was appearing in the form of what I assumed was snake feces in my garage, something that I rarely found. Then there was the robin’s nest in the dogwood tree. We watched a pair of robins build a fine nest about eye-level and easy to monitor. It is always interesting to track the whole process of how baby birds are hatched and leave the nest, closely attended by their parents. It wasn’t long after we first observed the mother bringing food to the new hatchlings that they simply disappeared. I immediately suspected the snake as the culprit.
The encounter
I knew that sooner or later I would finally meet the snake and capture it. Then it finally happened. I opened the garage door and sitting at the entrance, in the same location I found the sheds in the past, there sat the snake. For a moment, it was still, coiled into circular rings as if thinking I wouldn’t see it if it didn’t move. I waited a moment to consider my next move.
The scene of the snake hunter who recently captured the record 19-foot Burmese python in Florida flashed through my mind. The video of the capture made national news and shows the huge python lunging at his captor while being pulled from the brush onto a road by its tail. Once in the open the fearless fellow made one quick move to jump on the snake while grabbing the snake just behind the head with both hands. They wrestled on the ground until others joined in to help peel the snake off the hunter.
OK, I admittedly can’t compare this black snake encounter with a 19-foot python, but I approach any snake with some trepidation. One step toward the serpent caused him to seek shelter under the pile of lawn chairs and kayak paddles. It seemed he might escape, but his long tail betrayed him. With two thirds of his length gone from sight, I managed to take hold of his remaining third. For some time, it was a standstill, but slowly I was able to extract the beast from his hideaway.
Once in the open, I knew I had to get a hold of its head or risk getting bitten. Black snake bites are not venomous, but they do have a nasty bite that can break the skin. With one hand firmly gripping the snake, I grabbed a kayak paddle with the other hand. The kayak paddle kept the snake’s head in check until I pinned it in the grass and gripped the snake behind the head. I estimated the snake to be nearly 6 feet long.
Now, with snake in hand, I had a decision to make. Do I call to my wife and show her the wriggling snake and risk her screaming or possibly fainting? I could not think of any ruse that might negate the fact that we may have been coexisting with a snake for some time. On the other hand, she could help by bringing me a bucket with a lid.
I do believe I underestimated my wife’s bravery. At my request, she managed to take a photo of me with the snake, although she was covering her eyes and quivering at the time. She also found the bucket and lid. Soon after the capture, the snake was released safely miles away in the Catoctin Mountains. Our bittersweet relationship with this snake has ended, however, it is in a much better place, and my wife has not moved out.
I wonder how many mountain rattlers he has eaten so far?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.