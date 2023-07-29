Black rat snake
Black rat snakes play a vital role in nature by controlling pests, but coexisting with a snake is a bittersweet relationship.

 Photo by Nayibe Neuland

A few days ago, my wife discovered a secret I had been hiding for quite some time. When it comes to a relationship built on trust, secrets are not a good thing, unless it involves snakes. I, or should I say we, had been coexisting with a large black rat snake for several years. Fortunately, my wife was unaware of that fact, as she is very fearful of snakes.

I am not saying that my wife was totally in the dark about a particular black snake that has been spotted in our Thurmont neighborhood on more than one occasion. In fact, she had the first close encounter with the snake or one of its kind. It was a summer day around five years ago when a neighbor from across the street came running into our front yard shouting as he followed a black snake into our yard. I wasn’t home at the time, but my wife was.

