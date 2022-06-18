Mark Gochnour of Germantown was surely born several centuries too late.
His passion for the 18th century time period is quite evident by his participation as a reenactor at the Annual Friends of Fort Frederick 18th Century Market Fair. He dresses in the period clothing and acts as the camp pastor, an activity that he has been involved in for several decades. The four-day event attracts thousands of visitors to Fort Frederick State Park in Washington County each year.
I met Gochnour recently at a hunter education workshop at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase IWLA in Poolesville where Gochnour is an active member. I was immediately impressed with his enthusiasm for muzzleloading firearms and his willingness to share his knowledge and skills.
With more than 50 years of experience with black powder firearms, Gochnour is an expert at his craft.
Gochnour’s interests in colonial history began at an early age. His parents recognized his fascination with Revolutionary War heroes and frontiersmen like Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett. On his 15th birthday, he was given a book entitled, “The Pennsylvania Kentucky Rifle,” by Henry J. Kauffman, that piqued his interest in flintlock firearms. He studied history as an undergraduate at the University of Maryland at College Park and later attained a graduate degree in library studies at UMD.
As a hunter, Gochnour has a deep-seated passion for muzzleloading firearms that may seem quite archaic to some. Gochnour relies exclusively on 18th century flintlock rifles and shotguns to bag his game. With such self-imposed limits on his hunting implements, Gochnour truly can be described as a method stage hunter, one who focuses on the process rather than the outcome.
Flintlock turkey hunt
Bagging a wild turkey is a notable accomplishment for any hunter. Calling a wild turkey into shotgun range is a challenge that requires patience and skill. A modern shotgun loaded with magnum shotshells can kill a turkey effectively out at 40 to 50 yards, yet a muzzleloading shotgun has limited range. A hunter with a muzzleloading shotgun is limited to one shot, and the turkey needs to be extra close.
A flintlock shotgun raises the level of difficulty tremendously. Flintlock firearms have a less reliable ignition system than traditional sidelocks or modern muzzleloaders that use percussion caps. The exposed black powder primer charge in the flash pan of a flintlock is very susceptible to moisture that can dampen the charge and cause a hang-fire situation or no discharge at all. A hang-fire occurs when the powder in the flash pan ignites slowly, throwing off the timing of a shot and causing a hunter to miss.
Gochnour has bragging rights to tagging a wild turkey with his 20 gauge flintlock shotgun. The successful hunt took place during the Maryland spring turkey season in 2015. The young tom may not have been a trophy by some standards but the fact it may be the first time a wild turkey was killed with a flintlock shotgun in Montgomery County in over 200 years.
Gochnour recalls, “I shot the turkey on private land near Poolesville. I called a taxidermist acquaintance from the field and met him in Poolesville about a half hour later. He took the jake and we met up again a few days later and he gave me the meat and wing feathers and he kept the tail, spurs and beard for the mount.” The mount is proudly displayed in his home.
Fair chase
Hunting with a primitive firearm increases the challenge and represents fair chase ethics that characterize Gochnour’s beliefs. Besides a wild turkey, he has successfully bagged deer, squirrels, doves, ducks and geese using flintlock firearms. In recent years, Gochnour has traveled to Maine for moose and Colorado for elk. Both big-game animals are on his bucket-list to take with a flintlock.
Gochnour believes that when he is hunting, he becomes one with the woods. He wears traditional period garments, some of which he made himself. The colors are not modern camouflage patterns but plain grays, browns and greens that break up his outline.
“I had deer and other animals walk close or remain nearby that never see me. It is important to just remain still,” Gochnour said.
There is certainly a greater feeling of satisfaction when relying on basic woodsman skills and less on modern technologies to take game.
Paying forward
Over the years, Gochnour has done many reenactor presentations of 18th century life in libraries and in Montgomery County Public Schools. He retired in 2010 after a 37-year career in the Montgomery County Public Library system. He spent his final 19 years at Poolesville Library as the children’s librarian and branch manager. Today, he substitute teaches for MCPS, a job he considers very rewarding as a way to connect with and inspire youth.
Gochnour is a great resource for those interested in shooting muzzleloading firearms. He is a certified black powder firearms and hunter education instructor as well as an NRA certified range safety officer. Gochnour organizes and runs the popular B-CC annual black powder event each spring for novices and experienced muzzleloader participants. It is a full day of instruction and range time that culminates in an afternoon shooting match to compete for prizes. He also teaches a beginning hunter workshop at B-CC.
For more information on upcoming events check the B-CC website at: https://bcciwla.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.