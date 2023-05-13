Monocacy duck hunt

Lefty Kreh took this photo of his hunting buddy, Tom Cofield, while hunting ducks from a canoe on the Monocacy River in 1952.

 Photo by Lefty Kreh

For Frederick native Lefty Kreh, the Maryland countryside was in his words “a sportsman’s paradise.” From the mountains of western Maryland to the salt marshes on Maryland’s eastern shore, there were ample angling and hunting opportunities for sportsmen. For those who aren’t old enough to remember, Lefty wrote an outdoor column entitled “Maryland Afield” that ran in The Frederick News-Post from 1951-1965, before he moved to Florida while embarking on his rise to fame as a fly fishing legend.

