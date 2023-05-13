For Frederick native Lefty Kreh, the Maryland countryside was in his words “a sportsman’s paradise.” From the mountains of western Maryland to the salt marshes on Maryland’s eastern shore, there were ample angling and hunting opportunities for sportsmen. For those who aren’t old enough to remember, Lefty wrote an outdoor column entitled “Maryland Afield” that ran in The Frederick News-Post from 1951-1965, before he moved to Florida while embarking on his rise to fame as a fly fishing legend.
The good old days
Lefty’s early outdoor adventures in Maryland involved fishing in local streams and rivers for smallmouth bass, catfish, panfish and trout during spring and summer. During the fall and winter, the local rivers were the setting for hunting ducks. Lefty cleverly attached tree boughs with leaves to the front of his canoe for camouflage while floating down the Monocacy River. He also hunted upland game such as rabbit, crow and quail on local farmlands. Ruffed grouse and squirrels were plentiful on the mountains of Frederick County during what many might have considered “the good old days.” He expanded his scope of interest eastward to include fishing the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries for striped bass and shad. The mill ponds on Maryland’s eastern shore were popular for largemouth bass and pickerel. For Lefty, Maryland seemed to have everything a sportsman desired at that time.
Fast forward
Maryland is truly a sportsman’s paradise even more so today. The state provides thousands of acres of public land that are in all counties that can be used for hunting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor activities. Many angling and hunting opportunities for Marylanders have changed or evolved in recent years.
Thurmont was once considered to be the trout capital of Maryland, however the trout fishing destination streams are now located in Garrett County. The North Branch of the Potomac, the Youghiogheny, the Savage and the Casselman are the most popular locations for trout fishing in Maryland. Many of the western Maryland streams have been reclaimed after suffering for generations from acid mine drainage.
It wasn’t long ago when the North Branch did not support trout. In 1992, the Maryland Department of the Environment, in cooperation with the Bureau of Mines, installed the first two lime dosers on the North Branch. In 1994, as a result of the doser project’s success, the North Branch above Jennings Randolph Dam was stocked with trout for the first time ever. The annual stocking of trout in western Maryland has continued and is a boon to the local economies.
Invasive Fish
The invasion of northern snakeheads in the lower Potomac River and the tidal tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay has caused grave concern for native populations of fish, but many anglers have embraced snakehead fishing as an exciting angling activity that is here to stay. DNR fisheries no longer require anglers to kill all snakeheads caught, and many anglers catch and release snakeheads regularly.
Blue catfish and flathead catfish are fish that are targeted by many anglers who enjoy catching these invasives just as much or more than the native channel catfish simply because they are bigger. The Maryland record blue catfish caught in the Potomac River stands at 84 pounds, while the record flathead caught in the Susquehanna River is 57 pounds.
Whitetailed deer
There have been very significant changes that have occurred in the hunting realm, and nothing more prominent than the whitetailed deer numbers. Whitetailed deer populations have grown exponentially in Maryland over the past 70 years. At the turn of the twentieth century, the whitetail deer population in the eastern United States was so sparse that in many areas they were believed to be extinct. The rare sighting of a deer was so noteworthy that it often prompted a mention of the event in local newspapers. In 1951, for example, only eleven Maryland counties had huntable numbers of deer. Whitetailed deer eventually expanded their population across the state, and currently all 24 Maryland counties have huntable numbers. The total annual Maryland deer harvest in 1951 was 1,152 compared to 76,687 for 2022-23 deer season, which includes the whitetailed deer and the sika deer harvest totals.
Sika deer
Maryland is the only location in the world where one can hunt wild sika deer. Sika deer are an exclusive game species on the eastern shore, and hunters travel from many surrounding states during the fall hunting season. Sika deer were introduced to Maryland in the early 1900s when Clement Henry released 5 or 6 deer on James Island. Today, the population primarily inhabits Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties as well as Assateague Island.
Resident Canada geese
Canada Geese are common in Maryland, and we have populations of both migratory and resident Canada Geese. The migratory Canada Geese overwinter in Maryland but are part of the Atlantic population that nests in Canada. In contrast, the resident Canada Geese are distinct from their migratory cousins because they are year-round residents. Resident geese in the western half of Maryland have separate hunting seasons with more liberal bag limits than the Atlantic Flyway population found in counties closest to the Chesapeake Bay.
Upland game
Several upland game species in Maryland have unfortunately shown declines in recent times. Changes in habitat and changes in farming practices have reduced or eliminated some upland game species in many if not all Maryland counties. Wild ring-necked pheasants that were numerous in the 1970s and 1980s are no longer present. Pen-raised pheasants are now stocked by the DNR. Bobwhite quail are now only found in small numbers in southern Maryland and some eastern shore counties. Ruffed grouse populations are on the decline as well.
