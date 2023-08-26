HunterEd2023

Carrying a training firearm, 11-year old Camden Atkinson is guided through a hunter safety trail by hunter safety instructors Larry Smith, left, and Rick Boyer, right, while his father, Evan Atkinson, center, looks on. The activity was part of a hunter safety class held this month at Cold Deer Hunting and Fishing Club in Thurmont.

Hunting and shooting sports are activities that have been integral to the American way of life and our culture since the beginning of our nation. Hunters provide an important role as game managers through regulated hunting practices that benefit wildlife conservation. Unfortunately, there has been a steady decline in hunting and shooting sports participation nationwide since the 1980s. The resulting drop in hunting license sales has negatively impacted state level conservation and wildlife programs as they depend upon this revenue for financial support.

The Maryland hunter education program has been evolving to meet the challenges of engaging youth and interested adults who would like to learn firearm safety and hunting skills. To hunt in Maryland, state law requires all individuals to obtain a Certificate of Competency in Firearms and Hunting Safety for all first-time hunters. The requirement covers all those who hunt in Maryland, including landowners who are not required to purchase a hunting license while hunting on their property.

