Hunting and shooting sports are activities that have been integral to the American way of life and our culture since the beginning of our nation. Hunters provide an important role as game managers through regulated hunting practices that benefit wildlife conservation. Unfortunately, there has been a steady decline in hunting and shooting sports participation nationwide since the 1980s. The resulting drop in hunting license sales has negatively impacted state level conservation and wildlife programs as they depend upon this revenue for financial support.
The Maryland hunter education program has been evolving to meet the challenges of engaging youth and interested adults who would like to learn firearm safety and hunting skills. To hunt in Maryland, state law requires all individuals to obtain a Certificate of Competency in Firearms and Hunting Safety for all first-time hunters. The requirement covers all those who hunt in Maryland, including landowners who are not required to purchase a hunting license while hunting on their property.
Maryland began offering an optional hunter safety course in 1966 but did not require new hunters to enroll in a hunter safety course to purchase a hunting license until 1977. There is an exception to the hunter safety course requirement for those who held a hunting license prior to 1977 or anyone who can certify that they hunted without a license on private property before 1977.
Enrolling in a hunter safety course is the first formal step for interested individuals. This requirement may be a barrier for those who find it difficult to schedule the time necessary to complete the traditional hunter safety course. Fortunately, there are now three pathways to becoming a hunter.
The apprentice license
An apprentice hunting license is available for first-time hunters who are not ready for a regular hunting license. An apprentice license offers a new hunter an opportunity to learn from an experienced hunter before completing a formal hunter safety course. Completion of a short, online hunter safety course is required prior to purchasing this license.
The apprentice license is for both youth and adults and requires a new hunter to hunt with a licensed hunter as a mentor. The apprentice and mentor must hunt in close proximity so that the mentor can take immediate control of the apprentice’s hunting device. New this year, junior hunters that are 16 years old and younger can renew their apprentice license for multiple years until they reach the age of 17. Adults can purchase an apprentice license only once. The apprentice hunter can hunt unaccompanied when the full hunter safety course is taken, and a Certificate of Competency in Firearms and Hunting Safety is acquired through successful completion of either the internet-based course or the traditional classroom course.
Internet-based course
An online adaptation of the hunter safety course has been available since 2010 in Maryland. This official training program is developed to meet the standards of the hunter safety education program established by Maryland. This course may be considered a hybrid course as there is a mandatory field day workshop that must be completed in person. This class is available for students 13 years old and up. The classroom portion is replaced with online learning, and successful students earn a voucher that is required for attending a field day workshop.
The online portion of the course is offered by Kalkomey, an online educational service. Students are charged a fee of $24.99 for the online portion. The follow-up in-person field day workshop is free and must be completed after successful completion of the online portion. The online portion takes approximately seven hours to complete. The field day workshop takes between four to six hours depending on class sizes.
Students attending a field day workshop should expect to take a 50-question test and successfully demonstrate safe gun handling skills on the hunter safety trail and on the live fire gun range as part of the field day workshop requirement.
Traditional classroom course
Traditional hunter safety classes are offered free of charge with all materials provided. There is no age minimum to attend a classroom course. Students are required to attend classes held over multiple days with a total of at least 10 hours of class time. Most courses average 12 to 14 hours in length as there is a lot of material to cover. Each student is provided a workbook with curricular content focused primarily on firearms safety, hunting ethics, wildlife conservation and basic shooting skills. Chapters on using treestands safely and survival skills are included. Primitive hunting techniques such as archery and muzzleloading are also introduced.
Traditional classes prepare students for the 50-question multiple choice test at the end of the course. There is a live fire component on a gun range with emphasis on safety rather than marksmanship. Students are also guided by an instructor through a hunter safety trail where they demonstrate safe gun-handling skills while walking over uneven terrain and crossing obstacles. Shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios are encountered where students must make ethical and safety decisions on the hunter safety trail.
Become a volunteer hunter safety instructor
New hunter safety instructors are needed. If you are a hunter with three years of hunting experience and at least 21 years old, you may be eligible to apply and receive training. Interested individuals should contact Tiffany Palmatary, Natural Resources Police, Safety Education Division at 410-643-8502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.