Cold hunting
Buy Now

Cold weather makes deer hunting challenging when not properly prepared with the right gear to stay warm, comfortable and dry.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

Planning a day of hunting during the winter months always involves preparations based foremost on weather conditions. Overnight temperatures in the winter months often dip into the 20s or teens with daytime high temperatures that may not reach much above freezing. Add a brisk wind into the mix and the potential for a miserable day afield increases.

The cold weather months demand careful attention to personal comfort and safety when spending any amount of time outdoors. As the daylight hours continue to diminish this winter, don’t let the cold temperatures keep you inside. The right amount and type of clothing as well as the items carried afield can take the chill out of a winter’s day outdoors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription