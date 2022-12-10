Planning a day of hunting during the winter months always involves preparations based foremost on weather conditions. Overnight temperatures in the winter months often dip into the 20s or teens with daytime high temperatures that may not reach much above freezing. Add a brisk wind into the mix and the potential for a miserable day afield increases.
The cold weather months demand careful attention to personal comfort and safety when spending any amount of time outdoors. As the daylight hours continue to diminish this winter, don’t let the cold temperatures keep you inside. The right amount and type of clothing as well as the items carried afield can take the chill out of a winter’s day outdoors.
Cover up to stay warm
Dressing in layers makes good sense. A moisture wicking base layer under one or more insulating mid-layers covered by a wind breaking and/or waterproof outer layer works well in combination. Layers can be added or removed depending on the activity level. Minimizing exposed skin reduces the loss of body heat. A hat, scarf and gloves are items that can also be put on or taken off to regulate body temperature.
Comfort is an important consideration, but safety is critical. Hypothermia is the number one cause of outdoor fatalities. Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature. The type of garment one chooses to wear outdoors is extremely important in cold weather especially in regard to performance when wet to avoid hypothermic symptoms.
Cotton kills
All fabrics have some insulating traits, including cotton, with an important exception. A cotton T-shirt or hoodie and cotton jeans are bad choices to be wearing even on moderately cool days. Cotton fibers collapse when wet, which greatly reduces any insulating quality. Wet cotton clothing dries much more slowly when compared to other fabrics and will draw heat from the body. Cotton garments should not be included in any layer.
Wool and fleece
Wool is a natural fiber that is an excellent choice for outdoor activity in cold weather. Unlike cotton, wool retains loft and retains insulating qualities even when wet. Wearing clothing made with synthetic fabrics such as polyester, nylon, rayon and acrylic are also good choices for cold-weather outings. Like wool, these fabrics maintain loft and wick moisture away from the skin. Synthetic clothing is perfect for wearing as a base layer.
Polar fleece is a soft napped insulating fabric made from polyester. It shares some of the good qualities as wool but weighs less. Polar fleece is hydrophobic and holds less than 1 percent of its weight in water and retains much of its insulating qualities when wet. Polar fleece is excellent as a mid-layer for its insulating characteristics but does not afford much protection from wind.
An outer layer as a wind break is an essential component to a layering scheme. Gore-Tex is a breathable and waterproof fabric that many outdoor brands use from hiking boots to rain jackets. Gore-Tex repels liquid water but allows water vapor to pass through, meaning it keeps rain out but allows sweat to leave. There are other newer breathable waterproof technologies that are currently on the market besides Gore-Tex that deserve consideration when choosing an outer layer fabric.
Stoke the fire
I recommend eating a hearty breakfast before leaving home. A high-calorie breakfast can provide the energy needed to keep your body warm for hours. Bring a lunch with plenty of snacks such as granolas bars, nuts, raisins, apples, and my favorite, peanut M&M’s. The activity of eating keeps you alert, and your body will generate heat as the food is digested.
It is also important to stay hydrated so bring an ample supply of water. I can’t over emphasize the value of a hot drink when spending hours on a deer stand. A thermos filled with hot chocolate is worth the extra weight in my pack.
Other items
Besides food and water, there are many items that I consider essential for every hunter to include in a hunting pack; hunting license, ammunition, flashlight with extra batteries, binoculars, cell phone, a rope and a small saw to trim branches when using my climbing treestand. In case I take a deer, I include a knife and field dressing gloves, a rope to use to drag a deer. A fire-starting method is something to consider if you are hunting in an area that is remote and you could get lost. Most importantly, I recommend bringing a small first-aid kit in case of emergencies. Remember to always leave a hunting plan with someone that describes where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.
Late season deer hunting opportunities
The Maryland firearm deer season ends on Dec. 10, yet many hunters extend their deer hunting opportunities through the winter months with archery gear and muzzleloading firearms. The late muzzleloader season begins on Dec. 17 and runs through Dec. 31. A brief, three-day firearm season reopens Jan. 6-8 in region B only. Archers can continue to hunt with crossbows, compound bows and primitive bows from now until the end of January. Deer hunting closes out with a three-day primitive season that runs Feb. 1-3. The primitive season restricts hunters to primitive weapons, including recurve bows, long bows and sidelock muzzleloaders.
