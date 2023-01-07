The following is a listing of upcoming outdoor shows in the Mid-Atlantic area into early Februrary. Outdoor shows are educational and one of the best ways for hands-on experience with the latest sporting equipment as well as a great opportunity to locate and meet outfitters for your next adventure.
Plan a day trip to one of the many outdoor expositions found locally and within a few hours drive of Frederick. I have included contact information for each show, and I encourage readers to visit websites of interest for show coupons, program brochures, senior and youth admission prices, parking information, directions, etc.
Note: The second part of this list, through April’s events, will appear next week.
Jan. 14-15 — Virginia Fly Fishing and Wine Festival, Meadows Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, Virginia. This festival is the largest event of its kind in the country, drawing fly anglers from as far away as New York and Georgia. More than 50 on site exhibitors will have the latest in fly fishing equipment, fly tying and guide services. Beginner to expert anglers will enjoy nonstop lectures on where, when and how to fly fish the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. Virginia wine tastings, microbreweries, local food and live music will also be featured. Adult admission $20.00. www.vaflyfishingfestival.com/
Jan. 20-23 — Chesapeake Bay Boat Show, Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium, Maryland. This show will feature over 30 Maryland boat dealers showcasing new boats and marine equipment, including sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, cabin cruisers, and more. The show will also include entertainment, food and beverages, free educational seminars, and plenty of free parking. Boats of every size and for every budget will be on display. Admission: $1. www.thechesapeakebayboatshow.com/
Jan. 20-23 — West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show, Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston, West Virginia. This show brings hunters and fishermen into contact with organizations that can provide them with related goods and services. All proceeds except for operating expenses are donated to programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities. 304-768-9999. Adult admission: $9. www.wvtrophyhunters.com
Jan. 27-39 — The Fly Fishing Show, The New Jersey Convention And Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave. Edison, New Jersey. Everything there is to know about fly fishing, featuring fly tiers, writers, instructional classes and seminars and fly-fishing destinations. The exhibit hall is packed with industry manufacturers, the largest dealers, the best guides and lodges in fly fishing, great artists, nearly every fly tying material invented, all the books and DVDs, and all the best rods, reels, lines, waders, and accessories. Basic fly-casting, fly-tying, knot-tying will be taught throughout the day-every day of the show. https://flyfishingshow.com/edison-nj/
Jan. 28-29 — Monaghan Fishing Show and Flea Market, 245 West Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. More than 100 tables of merchandise and displays plus free seminars, fly tying demonstrations, door prizes every hour, new and used fishing and related merchandise, antique fishing and related equipment, boats and boating equipment, tournament information from local, regional and national tournament organizations, guides and charter captains, trout pond with real fishing, and more. Adult admission $4. www.monaghanfishingshow.com/
Jan. 28-29 — Fredericksburg Gun Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Promoted by Southeastern Guns & Knives shows. The SGK gun show is an organized and legal event that promotes understanding of the shooting sports, appreciation of American history, and an opportunity to view historic and contemporary weapons. This event allows participants to view, buy, sell and trade a wide variety of shooting and sporting products. Admission: $10. https://sgkshows.com/
Jan. 28 — Gettysburg Gun Show, Allstar Events Complex, 2638 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Hosted by Eagle Arms sporting shows. 500 tables of rifles, shotguns, handguns, antiquefirearms, hunting knives, gun parts, ammo and military surplus. Admission $9. www.eagleshows.com
Jan. 28-29 — Original Lancaster County Gun Show, Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville, Pennsylvania. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzleloaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. Donation: $5. Info, call (717) 368-4653. https://gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/lancaster-pa-gun-show/
Jan. 26-29 — 2022 Icefest, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. 30-plus tons of ice! This much anticipated winter festival features live ice-carving, featuring more than 70 ice sculptures, food vendors, chili cook-off, fireworks on Saturday and so much more! Events include: 40-foot double-wide Ice Slide, Snowfall Ball, Scavenger Hunt, 5K Run, Frozen Flicks and Polar Dunk Plunge. All events are free unless otherwise indicated by a dollar sign ($). www.icefestpa.com/
Feb. 3-5 — The Nation’s Gun Show, Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia. Our exhibitors have an incredible knowledge base and are able to help customers find what they’re looking for. Handguns, Shotguns, Rifles, Ammo, Training, Holsters, Safes, Antiques, Carbines, Antique Pistols, Swords, Knives, Samurai Swords, Cartridges, Early Indian & Western Americana, Militaria of All Wars, Coins. https://www.thenationsgunshow.com/
Feb. 4-12 — Great American Hunting and Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event celebrating hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions that are treasured by millions of Americans and their families. The show features nearly 1,100 exhibitors plus a jam-packed schedule, including concerts, fundraising dinners, speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars, demonstrations and much more. Adult admission $15 (one-day), $25 (two-day), join NRA and get one day free. www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org/
