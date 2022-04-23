The path to becoming a hunter often begins with family. The milestones are always memorable and are especially meaningful when shared and celebrated by the entire hunting community.
Eleven-year-old Kylee Yoder of Jefferson has progressed quite a distance in a short time on her path to becoming a hunter. Her step-father, Andy Eiseman, began the process last fall by taking advantage of Maryland’s new apprentice hunting license. The apprentice hunting license is offered to new hunters who have not yet completed a formal hunter safety course.
Hunter education
The apprentice hunting license is a one-time license available to both residents and nonresidents who have never hunted before. Prior to purchasing the $10 apprentice license, the applicant must satisfactorily complete a short, online hunter safety course. An apprentice hunter is required to hunt with a resident at least 18 years old who possesses a valid Maryland non-apprentice hunting license. The apprentice hunting license can only be used one hunting season.
Kylee’s first deer season was truly memorable. With her step-father’s guidance, she learned the basics of gun safety and sharpened her marksmanship skills on the gun range with her .243 rifle. She was then ready with an apprentice hunting license and her step-father by her side for her first deer season. Kylee worked hard to tag her first deer. She hunted for eleven days before finally tagging a deer on the last day of the 2021 Maryland deer firearm season. She proved she had the tenacity and determination to succeed.
The next objective was to complete the Maryland hunter safety course. Eiseman enrolled Kylee in the spring hunter education class held at the Burkittsville Ruritan Club. Kylee scored a 96 percent on the exam and qualified on the rifle range and field trials.
Eiseman thought that deer hunting with Kylee was an incomparable experience. He posted the story of the hunt on social media and claimed it was the best hunting experience of his life. He now recants that claim.
Maryland Junior Turkey Hunt Day
A guided mentor hunt, specifically for youth hunters was arranged through the Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for Kylee and more than two dozen other young hunters. Tommy Baugher, of Buckeystown, was the guide. Baugher, a family friend of Eisman and NWTF mentor, is an experienced turkey and waterfowl hunter. Eiseman refers to Baugher as the “Turkey Whisperer.”
Prior to the hunt, Kylee patterned her Stevens .410 shotgun, model 301T with a red dot scope at 37 yards. The morning before the hunt, she eagerly jumped out of bed to do some scouting with her step-dad. The hunt was on private property with permission arranged through the NWTF Monocacy Chapter members.
Remarkably, the young hunter tagged her first wild turkey during the Maryland Junior Turkey Hunt Day on April 9. Eiseman could not be more excited about the experience.
“Words cannot describe what we did that day,” Eiseman told me over the phone.
The hunt
The morning began at 4:45 a.m. with a brief meeting with Baugher and two other mentor guides and their youth hunters to discuss strategy. Justin McAfee and Cory Brigham were guiding Shane Doody and Brigham’s nephew.
Around 5:15 a.m., Kylee, Eiseman and Baugher were positioned on a field edge inside a blind, waiting for the sunrise. Three turkey decoys were in place at 15 yards from the blind. At 5:45 a.m., the gobbling began from several roosted toms. Then from 6:15 until 7:55 a.m., nothing but silence.
At this point a young hunter could be discouraged. According to Eiseman, Baugher reassured Kylee with the truest words a seasoned woodsman will ever tell a junior hunter: “Patience kills turkeys.”
At 8 a.m. Using a McAfee Mountain pot call, Baugher hit a quick few notes to lure in a hen turkey. “We could hear a hen clucking behind us and we could see a jake 80 yards away pop out into the field,” said Eiseman. A jake is a young tom turkey. Note that only bearded turkeys are legal on a spring turkey hunt.
Eventually, the birds started working toward the decoys when two more jakes appeared. “My heart is pounding, Kylee is losing it, and calm as can be Tommy whispers in Kylee’s ear, ‘Breathe, girl, just breathe. We will get this done,” Eiseman said.
When finally the toms moved into range, Kylee’s gun needed to be moved to take the shot. An alert hen caught the movement and started an alarm putt. Baugher attempted to cover the calls of the hen with calming calls. With Eiseman’s help Kylee quickly adjusted her gun position.
“I see two birds in my scope,” Kylee said. Baugher quickly said, “Don’t shoot until they split, and as soon as you pick one out, hammer him.”
Kylee replied, “I got one.” She pulled the trigger and the tom went down instantly with the well-placed shot at 22 yards.
“She did it, SHE DID IT, she killed her bird,’” Eiseman shouted. A 15-pound jake, her first bird.
Passing on of the hunting tradition
McAfee and Brigham also had success that day with their youth hunters. Eiseman summed up the experience best.
“I am beyond honored, impressed and grateful to be a part of this journey that Kylee took in the turkey woods. ... Being with her while she is purely enjoying something she loves is a feeling that isn’t explainable. I truly live for my kid’s hunts now. The best part of being a parent is that you share a bond with each of your kids that is uniquely different. I wouldn’t have it any other way. She has truly made hunting fun for me again … and they think we’re just hunting.”
