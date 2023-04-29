The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation has recently sponsored two local youth events promoting outdoor recreation, hunter preparation and conservation. The first event was the annual JAKES Day held on April 1 at Catoctin Fish and Game Protective Association in Myersville, Maryland. A jake is a young male turkey and JAKES is an acronym for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship.
JAKES Day
A total of 93 youth attended the outdoor event that began with light morning showers before sunshine prevailed in the afternoon. The participants were divided into four groups that moved to a variety of stations throughout the morning. After lunch, the participants enjoyed trout fishing in the stocked pond at the club.
Activities included an archery range hosted by the Tuscarora Archers, shotgun patterning on the gun range and turkey calling demonstrations. In addition, a Woods Walk station was led by expert turkey hunters to help prepare young hunters for the upcoming spring turkey season. The station featured plenty of practical hunting advice with an emphasis on hunting safely. Names of young hunters who had successfully completed a hunter safety course were randomly drawn for the upcoming mentored turkey hunt.
Mentor turkey hunters
Hunting in general is an activity that may take years to become proficient, and turkey hunting is no different. A first-time hunter paired with a mentor is a great way to learn from an experienced hunter. The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the NWTF organizes mentored turkey hunting opportunities for their membership and for families attending the annual JAKES event who are randomly selected. The JAKES event and the junior hunt are designed to help pass on the traditions of responsible hunting, while teaching the principles of conservation, hunting ethics and safety.
This year, 26 junior hunters were paired with an experienced turkey hunter for the Maryland Junior Turkey Hunt on April 15. Hunting locations in Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties were assigned to each mentor that included mostly private farmlands where permission to hunt was granted. For many of the junior hunters, this was the first time they and their parent participated in a turkey hunt.
Maryland Junior Turkey Hunt Day
In preparation for junior turkey hunt day, I contacted Todd Heatherly of Middletown, the uncle of 12-year-old, Russell Heatherly. Russell’s name was one of 26 names selected for the mentored hunt at the JAKES event a few weeks earlier. I explained my plan for the turkey hunt and recommended they wear camouflage clothing and to bring a seat cushion, rain gear and snacks for the hunt. Todd explained that he hunted deer with Russell but neither one had ever hunted turkeys. Although Russell had some hunting experience, I recommended that they pattern the shotgun that Russell planned to use.
I also made two early morning scouting trips to the property that I was assigned for this event. Fortunately, as in years past, I did hear and see turkeys on the property. The turkeys routinely roost in a creek bottom before working their way uphill to a large field each morning. Two days before the hunt, I had a makeshift blind set up at the edge of that field.
At 5 a.m. on the morning of the junior turkey hunt, I met Todd and Russell for the first time in person. After our initial greetings, we drove to the hunting location and gathered our gear before heading afield. My plan was to quietly slip into the blind before first light. If we didn’t spook any turkeys from their roost, our chances of calling a gobbler into range were good.
In total darkness, I arranged a jake and hen decoy in the field, before settling into the blind. We anxiously waited a long 30 minutes before the sky began to lighten and a gobbler sounded off from the roost. That tom was soon joined by another gobbler with several spirited rounds of gobbling revelry. I wasn’t sure but a third gobbler may have taken part, but the more birds, the better our prospects.
We were close enough to hear the wing beats as the turkeys flew down from the trees. I gave a few clucks on my box call and a series of yelps with my mouth call. A gobbler responded immediately. “He knows we are here,” I assured Russell and his uncle.
There were several minutes of silence before more gobbles rang out. Unfortunately, the gobbling was getting more distant and less frequent. I gave another series of yelps with no response. Todd spotted three turkeys that silently crossed the field and entered the woods uphill from our position. I never saw the birds but I knew they were not the turkeys that were gobbling in the creek bottom below us.
At this point, my mind started conjuring the possible scenarios. Did the gobblers attract one or more real hen turkeys? Are they now content with their company? If the birds were headed in another direction, how long would I wait in our position before trying a new location? I didn’t have a good Plan B, so our best option was to just be patient.
After fifteen more minutes of silence, a hen appeared in the field above and began feeding across the field, heading in our general direction. “That’s a good sign,” I whispered, “a hen usually is followed by a tom.”
What happened next, was one of those scenes that seem to only happen to turkey hunters on YouTube. A big gobbler was approaching silently but in full strut, tail fanned and wings dragging. Russell saw the tom first, and he was already in range of his 12-gauge shotgun.
“Here comes a big gobbler,” Russell whispered excitedly. Now, I had to make a decision: Should we let the bird walk by us on his slow approach to the decoys and risk being spotted. The only thing between us and the tom was a small bush at fifteen paces.
“As soon as he gets behind that bush, bring your gun up and take him,” I said to Russell.
The gobbler went behind the bush, the gun came up but Russell forgot to disengage the gun safety as he pulled the trigger. The gobbler noticed movement and raised his head to take a better look.
“Take him, take him,” I repeated as seconds clicked by. Finally, the gun fired. The bird went down. A perfect shot!
It was one of those moments of pure exhilaration that can only be experienced in person. Russell set his gun down and gave me a great big bear hug. He was ecstatic. Todd was very thankful and commented that Russell really deserved to have a hunt like this. I was glad that I could be part of providing such a heartwarming experience for him.
Later that morning, the mentors and the all the participants met at Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman Club for lunch provided by the Monocacy Chapter. Eleven youth were successful at tagging a turkey that day. Russ Leith, MVC president, awarded a NWTF First Turkey Pin to the successful hunters. Russell’s bird was a real trophy. It weighed-in at 23.6 pounds and sported three beards, the longest at 10 inches.
The Monocacy Valley Chapter of the NWTF welcomes new members. For more information contact Russ Leith at rleith@comcast.net
Log In
