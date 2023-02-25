Anglers are always looking for any advantage when it comes to landing more fish. A boat is an important tool for exploring new waters and provides an advantage that can increase an angler’s catch. Not considering small streams and shallow rivers that are easily waded, boating anglers have major advantages over shore anglers because of their ability to cover more water. A boat can be a great investment when it is used regularly. However, boat owners can tell you all about the disadvantages of boat ownership such as registration and title fees, storage, maintenance and the initial cost of the vessel.
Conversely, kayaks, canoes, rafts and even stand-up paddle boards are becoming more and more popular with anglers who want the advantage of the expanded fishing opportunities that these vessels provide. Portability is the key. Unlike larger vessels, they do not require trailers for transportation, registration and title fees, require less space for storage and are a less expensive investment. They also have the advantage of requiring physical exercise by paddling or pedal propulsion, although adding an electric motor is an option.
Paddling possibilities
Ultimately, what truly makes the best portable watercraft depends on your own personal needs, lifestyle and preferences. Stability is always the main concern for anglers. Angler models of watercraft are commonly designed for stability. Hulls tend to be wide and either flat or with bi-hull or tri-hull design for stability.
Anglers have many choices when it comes to paddle-powered boats at varying price levels. Kayaks, canoes, rafts and paddleboards are made in a variety of designs, and choosing one that serves one best is not simple. Each boat type has advantages and disadvantages for the angler.
Kayaks designs are either sit-in or sit-on-top. Anglers generally prefer the sit-on-top kayaks as the angler sits above the water. The height benefit gives the angler a better sight angle into the water and makes casting, especially fly casting, easier. Sit-in kayaks are a bit more maneuverable and have a low profile, making them less susceptible to being pushed by strong winds. Most have angler friendly features and can also be equipped with anchoring systems and be prewired for electronics like depth finders and electric motors.
Canoes give anglers the best height advantage. They are spacious and can carry enough gear for overnight trips. They are the best choice for two anglers. Transporting a canoe may require a larger vehicle like a pick-up truck with a sturdy roof rack or a tailgate extender. Most canoes are heavy and take up more storage space than a lower profile boats.
For the more athletic person with good balance, fishing from a stand-up paddleboard can be exciting and challenging. Paddleboards are lightweight and easier to store than kayaks or canoes. Paddleboards can be customized with add-on storage space, coolers, and tackle boxes, making them a versatile fishing watercraft choice.
Consider inflatable boats
Inflatable boats offer many advantages for anglers with smaller vehicles and less storage space. Kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and of course, rafts are available in inflatable models. Durability is a major factor for inflatables, and they have been getting better with improvements in technology. Lower cost is a factor, but be aware that some inflatable boats are priced even higher than some rotomolded boats.
Public Water Access Guide
In preparation for a fly fishing presentation on April 11 at the monthly meeting of the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers on fishing from kayaks on local waterways, I discovered a valuable online resource for all Maryland boaters. The Public Water Access Guide Listings website provides relevant information on public water access points in each Maryland County. The website filters information by county and body of water as well as the type of access, either boat ramp or soft access.
Soft access refers to sites where smaller vessels such as kayaks and canoes can be launched while trailered boats require boat ramps for water access. In Frederick County, for example, there are a total of eleven public boat ramps where boaters can launch trailered boats. The list includes five sites on the Monocacy River and five more sites on the Potomac River, plus a boat ramp at Cunningham Falls State Park.
The Public Water Access Guide also lists a total of five additional access sites in Frederick County for soft access vessels. These sites typically require the boat to be carried or dragged a certain distance from the parking location to an unimproved shoreline launch site. The Public Water Access Guide provides many details, such as ramp descriptions, parking space, and permit fee requirements, if any.
Explore via internet
Maryland offers a wide variety of fishing opportunities for paddling anglers. Counties that surround the Chesapeake Bay have access points for fishing in tidal tributaries. Use web-based map software to locate fishing access points and plan your outings. Research fish species and the techniques and equipment required to catch them. Shad, stripers, white perch and others make annual runs into tributary waters and offer exciting fishing opportunities. Be sure to check fishing regulations and always wear a personal floatation device when on the water.
Maryland’s online water access guide
