Monocacy Kayak

There are several soft access sites on the Monocacy River. Nathaniel Neuland guides his kayak down the steep boat launch at Buckeystown Community Park.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

Anglers are always looking for any advantage when it comes to landing more fish. A boat is an important tool for exploring new waters and provides an advantage that can increase an angler’s catch. Not considering small streams and shallow rivers that are easily waded, boating anglers have major advantages over shore anglers because of their ability to cover more water. A boat can be a great investment when it is used regularly. However, boat owners can tell you all about the disadvantages of boat ownership such as registration and title fees, storage, maintenance and the initial cost of the vessel.

Conversely, kayaks, canoes, rafts and even stand-up paddle boards are becoming more and more popular with anglers who want the advantage of the expanded fishing opportunities that these vessels provide. Portability is the key. Unlike larger vessels, they do not require trailers for transportation, registration and title fees, require less space for storage and are a less expensive investment. They also have the advantage of requiring physical exercise by paddling or pedal propulsion, although adding an electric motor is an option.

