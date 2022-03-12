March 14, 2022 will be the fourth anniversary of the passing of Frederick native and fly fishing legend, Bernard “Lefty” Kreh. This solemn occasion has more meaning this year as representatives from the Frederick fly fishing community are getting close to finalizing plans to commemorate his life with a major figurative sculptural commission.
This group known as the Friends of Lefty Kreh (FOLK) is spearheaded by Andy Mekelburg, president of the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers. At a recent PVFF meeting, Mekelburg began with an update on the committee’s progress with the remark, “Everyone knows Lefty.” True statement for fly anglers world-wide.
Plans underway
Plans have been developed and fundraising has begun to erect a life-sized bronze statue of Lefty in Baker Park. The location is just down the street from where Lefty grew up on South Bentz and adjacent to where Lefty graduated high school in 1942. The sculpture will feature Lefty in action with fly rod in hand while actually wading in Culler Lake.
According to Mekelburg, the location has been approved by the Friends of Baker Park in addition to the Public Works Commission and the City of Frederick. Next in line will be approval from the Frederick Parks and Recreation.
“Everyone has been very positive and extremely supportive about this project,” Mekelburg said.
Why Lefty?
Although Lefty was best known as an outdoor writer and saltwater fishing innovator with fly tackle, his impact and influence on the fly fishing world has more to do with his personality and uncompromising attitude that rocked conventional fly fishing wisdom.
Lefty brought a refreshing new perspective to a sport that many perceived as exclusive. Lefty practiced and preached a nonconventional casting style that was distinctly different from the accepted casting technique by focusing on the essential mechanics of fly casting. He also believed that fly fishing should be accessible to everyone and fly fishing equipment needed to be affordable. From what I understand, there were many highbrow fly anglers at that time, and maybe still some today, that were not very accepting of the young upstart from Frederick. Lefty offered no apologies.
Humble beginnings
Lefty was born on Feb. 26, 1925 in Frederick. Lefty’s father died suddenly in 1932, leaving a wife with four children, Lefty being the oldest at only 7 years old. His mother could not work and take care of the young children. It was the height of the Great Depression, and the Kreh family relocated from their home on Wisner Street into public housing on South Bentz Street.
As the oldest sibling, Lefty helped his mother by picking up food distributed to the poor at Winchester Hall with his little red wagon. Later, he helped put food on the table by selling catfish caught from the Monocacy River to Marker’s Cash Market on South Bentz Street. As a teenager, he made money in the summer by cutting hay and mowing a field with a scythe.
Lefty graduated High school in 1942 and was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He served in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge and returned home at the end of the war in 1945. After his discharge, Lefty began working as a civilian at Camp Detrick (renamed Fort Detrick in 1956). His work schedule allowed for time to spend doing what he loved most — hunting and fishing.
Outdoor writing
Lefty’s career as an outdoor writer began in 1951 as a side job while he worked full-time at Fort Detrick. His column, Maryland Afield, appeared every Friday in The Frederick News-Post. Lefty’s use of photography with his writings became very popular. Lefty took advantage of other local and regional writing opportunities and eventually sold articles to several national magazines.
Around that time, Lefty also started guiding anglers on the Potomac River for smallmouth bass. Joe Brooks, an outdoor writer from Baltimore, was writing for a small newspaper in Towson when he heard about the hot-shot angler from Frederick. While guiding Brooks on a bass fishing outing on the Potomac River below Harper’s Ferry, Brooks introduced Lefty to fly fishing. That was the start of a great friendship that eventually brought Lefty into the national spotlight.
Over the next decade, Brooks’ influence on Lefty’s career was obvious. Brooks was well-known as the authority of saltwater fly fishing and served as the fishing editor for Outdoor Life magazine. In 1964, Brooks recommended Lefty for the prestigious full-time job of manager for the largest saltwater tournament in Florida, the Metropolitan Miami Fishing Tournament.
Lefty served very successfully as the manager of the Met for eight years. He returned to Maryland and bought a home in Hunt Valley in 1972. He was offered the position as the outdoor editor of The (Baltimore) Sun, a job he held until he retired in 1992.
Lefty has introduced thousands into the sport of fly fishing. He was inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 1997. Lefty received the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award” by the American Sportfishing Association, and he has been honored with the “Lifetime Contribution Award” by the North American Fly Tackle Trade Association. In 1997, he was named “Angler of the Year” by Fly Rod and Reel Magazine. In 2003, Lefty was also inducted into the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame. He served a number of years as Senior Advisor to Trout Unlimited, the Federation of Fly Fishers. Fly Fisherman magazine featured Lefty as the Greatest of all Time in their July 2019 cover story.
Throughout his career, Lefty traveled widely and fished on every continent except Antarctica. For many years before and after retirement, he enjoyed traveling, casting demonstrations, speaking presentations, and telling jokes — his unabashed personality never quit.
To learn more about the project to honor Lefty Kreh and to make donations, log onto: https://www.friendsofleftykreh.com/
