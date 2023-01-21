SLFflies.jpg

The spotted lanternfly appears to be yet another invasive insect with Asian origins that have found their way to the United States. The onslaught of the spotted lanternfly is on the heels of a list of other invasive insects, including the emerald ash borer, the woolly adelgid and the gypsy moth. Each of these invaders have had devastating effects on the eastern forests, and the spotted lanternfly is on a similar pattern of destruction.

Spotted lanternflies pose a real threat to American agriculture and natural resources. Since it was first noticed in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014, the spotted lanternfly has been wreaking havoc on the lumber, tree fruit and wine industries. Spotted lanternfly populations are currently found in 14 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia.

