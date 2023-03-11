Trout

This hefty rainbow trout was caught and released by Dan Neuland in Catoctin Creek at the Catoctin Creek Nature Center in Jefferson, Maryland.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

Put-and-take trout fishing across Maryland is a rite of spring for many local anglers. Thousands of trout have recently been released into Frederick County waters, and thousands more trout are scheduled to be stocked this month. Some locations may be regulated by closure dates and some with tackle restrictions.

Preseason trout stocking provides plenty of opportunity for eager anglers who prefer not to wait until the last Saturday of March for the traditional opening day of trout season to wet their lines. I do enjoy fishing for stocked trout, but I no longer spend long hours streamside in the darkness in an attempt to hold a spot on a favorite fishing hole while waiting for the 5:30 a.m. opening.

