Put-and-take trout fishing across Maryland is a rite of spring for many local anglers. Thousands of trout have recently been released into Frederick County waters, and thousands more trout are scheduled to be stocked this month. Some locations may be regulated by closure dates and some with tackle restrictions.
Preseason trout stocking provides plenty of opportunity for eager anglers who prefer not to wait until the last Saturday of March for the traditional opening day of trout season to wet their lines. I do enjoy fishing for stocked trout, but I no longer spend long hours streamside in the darkness in an attempt to hold a spot on a favorite fishing hole while waiting for the 5:30 a.m. opening.
Closure 0
The following put-and-take locations in Frederick County that have a daily limit of five trout with no closure or tackle restrictions include Cunningham Falls Lake, Middletown Pond, Urbana Lake, Fountain Rock Pond and Woodsboro Community Pond.
Closure 1
These put-and-take waters areas are closed from 10 p.m. March 5 until 5:30 a.m. March 25, 2023. These locations include Fishing Creek, Friends Creek, Middle Creek and Owens Creek.
Closure 2
These areas are closed from 10 p.m. March 19 until 5:30 a.m. March 25, 2023, including Frank Bentz Pond, Hamburg Pond, Rainbow Lake and Whiskey Springs Pond.
Special Trout management areas
Catch-and-Return trout fishing areas are strictly limited to artificial fly fishing with fly rod and reel only. Locally, these include Big Hunting Creek and Beaver Creek. There is zero creel limit and all fish need to be released immediately. Little Hunting Creek is also a catch-and return trout fishing area, but artificial lures in addition to flies can be used.
Delayed harvest trout fishing areas
Catoctin Creek within the boundaries of Catoctin Creek Park and Catoctin Creek within Doubs Meadow Park are designated as delayed harvest areas. From Oct. 1 to May 31, anglers may not possess any trout. The possession or use of any natural bait, live bait or any device enhanced with a scent capable of catching fish is not allowed.
Put-and-Take/Catch-and-Return trout fishing area
Owens Creek has a unique designation as a put-and-take as well as a catch-and-return trout stream. From March 1-May 31, the designation on Owens Creek is put-and-take with no bait, lure or tackle restrictions in effect. From June 1 until the last day of February the catch-and-return restrictions take effect. Anglers may not possess trout or use any natural bait, live bait or any device enhanced with a scent capable of catching fish.
Brook trout regulations
Brook trout are native to Maryland, and the Maryland fisheries do not raise or stock brook trout. Brook trout regulations are currently in effect, requiring catch and release only in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout when fishing in catch-and-release waters such as Fishing Creek in Frederick County.
Trout baits
The best all around baits for early season trout fishing are numerous. Some of the best trout lures for spring include in-line spinners and spoons such as the Luhr Jensen Super Duper, a local favorite. Other top choices for opening day are Berkley PowerBait, canned corn kernels, processed cheese, and salmon eggs. If you are more traditional, the best live bait for trout will be night crawlers, minnows, red worms, and wax worms.
Trout tackle tips
Experienced trout anglers know that the right tackle can make a difference and recommend going smaller and lighter. For example, when using bait, a small hook such as size 10 or smaller makes the bait appear more natural on the hook. It is also less likely that a trout will feel the smaller hook and spit out the bait before the hook is set. Be mindful that a small hook is more likely to be swallowed and more difficult to remove without injuring a fish that you intend to release.
Another important tip is using a light line. Many trout anglers rig their trout rods with a reel loaded with 4-pound test monofilament line, a good all-around choice, while others may go as light as 2-pound line. Light line has many advantages. It is easier to cast small baits and lures with light line, and it will increase strikes. When using a reel loaded with heavier line for trout, I suggest adding a small barrel swivel with a short section of lighter line to attach the terminal tackle. A barrel swivel makes a line-to-line connection easier than tying line-to-line knots.
All anglers over the age of 15 will need to purchase a Maryland fishing license. Trout anglers also need to purchase a trout stamp. Maryland trout-stocking information can be found online at:
